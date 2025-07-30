Hearo Technologies And Smart Living Systems Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Disability Support Nationwide

Remote support technology platform from HEARO and Smart Living Systems, designed to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), and aging adults - operated and monitored by providers and care teams to promote independence, safety, quality of life, and fiscally sustainable care.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearo Technologies and Smart Living Systems (SLS), the technology innovation arm of LADD, Inc., are proud to announce a strategic partnership to advance remote support solutions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). This collaboration brings together Hearo's pioneering technology and SLS's nationally recognized expertise in disability services and policy innovation.

The partnership joins HEARO's robust, customizable remote support platform with SLS's deep expertise in policy, funding, and program implementation, setting the stage for a new standard in service delivery across the U.S.

"This partnership is about scale - not just in technology, but in possibility," said Myke Bates, Co-Founder and CEO of HEARO Technologies. "Together with Smart Living Systems, we're creating a new path for providers to expand independence, improve safety, and generate new revenue streams all while honoring the dignity of the people they serve."

A New Model for Remote Support

This partnership is designed to help providers across the country:



Launch remote support service lines that are scalable, compliant, and billable

Integrate policy-backed implementation models that meet state funding and oversight requirements Shift from staff-intensive care models to tech-enabled independence that empowers individuals and relieves pressure on the DSP workforce

As part of the agreement, Smart Living Systems will serve as a national implementation and advisory arm, bringing the Hearo platform to more states and helping agencies navigate the complexities of launching sustainable, person-centered remote support programs-from reimbursement to training to technology setup.

"Everyone deserves to live with dignity, independence, and connection-whether they're aging, living with a disability, or facing behavioral health challenges," said Carla Reichelderfer, CEO of Smart Living Systems. "Together with Hearo, we're reimagining care with technology that expands access, empowers families, and builds a more sustainable future."

Building a Smarter, More Human Future

At its core, this partnership reflects a shared belief: that real independence starts with trust, not control and that support should fade into the background, giving people the space to grow, connect, and thrive.

By combining HEARO's in-house platform already deployed in over 300 homes with SLS's tested training and policy frameworks, the collaboration delivers a complete solution for modern remote support.

"We're not just adding technology. We're redefining what support looks like," added Bates. "Together, we can help providers move past patchwork solutions and into a future that's safer, smarter, and more empowering for everyone."

About

HEARO Technologies

HEARO is a modular remote support platform designed for the I/DD community. Built in-house and made for flexibility, HEARO empowers providers to offer support that is always on, never in the way giving individuals more autonomy, and agencies more control.

Smart Living Systems

Smart Living Systems is the technology and innovation arm of LADD, Inc., a 50-year-old nonprofit dedicated to advancing inclusion and independence for people with disabilities. SLS partners with providers to implement scalable, policy-compliant remote support models that work.

