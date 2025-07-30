Surveillance Radar Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Geopolitical Tensions Drive Investment In Advanced Radar Technologies

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surveillance Radar Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Component (Antennas, Transmitters, Power Amplifiers, Receivers, Duplexers, Digital Signal Processors, Other Components), By Radar Type, By Platform, By Application" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The surveillance radar market is poised for rapid growth, expected to soar from USD 8.9 billion in 2025 to USD 23 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.2%. This sector plays a pivotal role in defense, border control, and airspace management, leveraging radar systems for tracking and monitoring across various terrains. This demand is fueled by geopolitical tensions, defense spending, and both civil and military applications.

Technological advancements are at the forefront, with innovations in digital signal processing, active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology, and sensor fusion capabilities driving performance. Surveillance radars are crucial in providing real-time visibility and decision-making support worldwide, whether in military bases or urban security grids.

Noteworthy developments in 2024 have accelerated defense modernization in regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, with investments in integrated radar systems. This has led to a rise in demand for mobile radar units, especially in conflict-prone zones, driven by advancements in AI for improved target classification and reduced false alarms.

Maritime surveillance responds to threats such as illegal fishing and piracy, while civilian air traffic controls upgrade to manage rising aircraft traffic. The shift toward unified, interoperable networks is evident as radar data integration into multi-domain platforms becomes widespread.

The industry is poised to evolve with network-centric warfare and autonomous defense technologies. Future systems will focus on modularity, scalability, and reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP). AI and machine learning integration will enhance autonomous operations and adaptive threat prioritization. Space-based and airborne radar capabilities will expand for persistent monitoring.

Commercial applications like critical infrastructure monitoring, airspace deconfliction, and disaster response are diversifying the market. Sustainability in radar design focuses on energy efficiency and operational longevity. However, cybersecurity remains a concern, given the digitized and connected nature of modern systems.

Key Insights:



AI advancements improve threat discrimination by reducing false positives.

There's a heightened demand for mobile and compact radar units.

Expansion of maritime surveillance networks addresses geopolitical tensions.

Growth in space-based and aerial platforms enhances coverage.

Advancement in AESA and multimode radar systems is transforming capabilities.

Geopolitical tensions are escalating defense spending on radar systems.

Real-time situational awareness is increasingly vital as security threats evolve.

Smart use of technological innovations offers enhanced surveillance solutions.

Increased demand for UAVs bolsters interest in compact radar solutions. Cybersecurity is pivotal in safeguarding digitized radar networks.

Market Segmentation:



Components: Antennas, Transmitters, Power Amplifiers, Receivers, Duplexers, Digital Signal Processors, Other Components

Radar Type: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

Platform: Airborne, Ground, Space, Naval

Application: Commercial, Military, National Security, Aerospace, Maritime, Other Applications Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Key Attributes:

