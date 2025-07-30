403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuelan FM blames US for kidnapping thirty-three Venezuelan children
(MENAFN) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Tuesday accused John McNamara, the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, of being responsible for the "kidnapping" of 33 Venezuelan children.
Gil stated on social media that McNamara "is the material author of this crime, directly responsible for maintaining this illegal and profoundly immoral situation." He emphasized that the children were "separated from their families in open violation of international law, human rights, and even their own laws."
Condemning the separation of families as "criminal, inhumane and outrageous," Gil called for the "unconditional" release of the children so they could be reunited with their families. His post included photos of the children and the statement, "Freedom for the kidnapped boys and girls!"
Venezuela has previously criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. In March, both countries agreed to resume repatriation flights aimed at returning Venezuelan migrants home as part of the government's Return to the Homeland Plan.
Gil stated on social media that McNamara "is the material author of this crime, directly responsible for maintaining this illegal and profoundly immoral situation." He emphasized that the children were "separated from their families in open violation of international law, human rights, and even their own laws."
Condemning the separation of families as "criminal, inhumane and outrageous," Gil called for the "unconditional" release of the children so they could be reunited with their families. His post included photos of the children and the statement, "Freedom for the kidnapped boys and girls!"
Venezuela has previously criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. In March, both countries agreed to resume repatriation flights aimed at returning Venezuelan migrants home as part of the government's Return to the Homeland Plan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment