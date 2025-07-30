Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Venezuelan FM blames US for kidnapping thirty-three Venezuelan children

Venezuelan FM blames US for kidnapping thirty-three Venezuelan children


2025-07-30 09:47:26
(MENAFN) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Tuesday accused John McNamara, the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, of being responsible for the "kidnapping" of 33 Venezuelan children.

Gil stated on social media that McNamara "is the material author of this crime, directly responsible for maintaining this illegal and profoundly immoral situation." He emphasized that the children were "separated from their families in open violation of international law, human rights, and even their own laws."

Condemning the separation of families as "criminal, inhumane and outrageous," Gil called for the "unconditional" release of the children so they could be reunited with their families. His post included photos of the children and the statement, "Freedom for the kidnapped boys and girls!"

Venezuela has previously criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. In March, both countries agreed to resume repatriation flights aimed at returning Venezuelan migrants home as part of the government's Return to the Homeland Plan.

MENAFN30072025000045017281ID1109863171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search