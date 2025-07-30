Ex-Maha CM Chavan To Move High Court In 2020 MCC Violation Case

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct in 2020 but the State Election Commission has been evasive in taking any action on the complaint.

While the commission acknowledged a violation, it only issued a warning to the Railway Administration without acting against PM Modi.

"When strict action was taken against former PM Indira Gandhi and Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, why is PM Narendra Modi being spared? No one is above the law," said Chavan, adding that he would approach the High Court regarding the matter.

At a press conference, Chavan said that on December 28, 2020, during the Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra and the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi, along with the then Railway and Agriculture Ministers, flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola (Solapur district) to Shalimar (West Bengal).

"The event was broadcast nationwide on TV, and no prior permission had been taken from the Election Commission or the district administration. A party worker, Prafull Kadam, filed a complaint, but the commission initially delayed action. Eventually, it acknowledged the code of conduct violation but only cautioned the Railway Administration, sparing PM Modi. This was a clear breach of the law and accused the authorities of shielding PM Modi,” he claimed.

“Prafull Kadam, the complainant, had submitted detailed evidence of the violation in accordance with all rules and laws. He contended that the event was an attempt to influence voters and a blatant breach of the Model Code of Conduct, demanding that PM Modi's Lok Sabha membership be revoked,” said Chavan.

Responding to questions on Operation Sindoor, Chavan said PM Modi never gave a clear answer to Rahul Gandhi's queries.

“US President Donald Trump claimed over 30 times that he brokered a ceasefire, and PM Modi remains silent on that. Why doesn't he deny Trump's claims? Either PM Modi is lying or Trump is... it must be clarified.”

He also questioned whether the BJP-led central government had revoked the Shimla Agreement and demanded an explanation in Parliament regarding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statements.

When asked about newly nominated Rajya Sabha member Ujjwal Nikam's recent remarks on Ajmal Kasab, Chavan stated that Kasab was executed through due legal and judicial process during the Congress government's tenure.

“His execution happened under our government. Nikam's statements are meaningless. The BJP has rewarded him with a Rajya Sabha seat, so he's making such statements,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal said that new executive committee has been announced comprising 66 per cent new faces with 33 per cent being experienced and senior leaders.

The committee includes 41 per cent OBC members, 19 per cent SC/ST members, and 33 women. The team has been formed with a focus on geographic and social balance.

When questioned about controversial ministers of the MahaYuti government, Sapkal responded: "Ministers are playing cards inside the Assembly while a WWE-like scene plays out outside. The Home Minister's family runs dance bars, yet the government shows no seriousness."

He said that the Congress party has consistently raised its voice both inside the Assembly and on the streets demanding the resignation of such ministers.

“The government has a skin thicker than a rhinoceros. Even former NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation wasn't based on morality it was forced by public and political pressure. The Congress demands the resignation of all tainted ministers,” he added.