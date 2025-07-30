Franklin Access Launches RG350: The First AT&T-Certified 5G Redcap Hotspot
The RG350 is designed for remote professionals, small teams, and IoT deployments that require consistent performance without the power and complexity demands of traditional 5G devices. It supports up to 15 simultaneous connections and includes features such as remote device management, VPN pass-through, and MAC address filtering.
Key features include:
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 & 5GHz) for fast, stable wireless access Support for 5G NR-Light (RedCap) and fallback to LTE Cat 4 Qualcomm Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System 3000mAh rechargeable, replaceable battery Password-protected web admin portal Remote management tools for IT and enterprise scalability Broadband compatibility, including U.S. and global carriers, with full AT&T certification
“The RG350 is more than a hotspot-it's a breakthrough in efficient 5G connectivity,” said OC Kim, CEO of Franklin Access.“We're proud to be the first to bring a Snapdragon X35-powered RedCap mobile hotspot to AT&T's nationwide 5G network. This device strikes the perfect balance of speed, simplicity, and security-whether you're working remotely, managing a fleet, or powering IoT infrastructure.” The RG350 is now available through select distribution channels, with general availability expanding in the coming weeks.
About Franklin Access
Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) is a leader in integrated wireless solutions, offering cutting-edge 4G LTE and 5G technologies, including mobile hotspots, routers, and mobile device management (MDM) tools.
Learn more at franklinaccess.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.
