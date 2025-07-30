Redstone Logistics Named An Inbound Logistics Magazine Top 100 3PL Provider For 2025

This is the 5th year RedStone has appeared on this important industry list.

OLATHE, Kan., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RedStone Logistics (redstonelogistics ) recently announced that it has been recognized as a 2025 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading industry publication, for the 5th year in a row.

The editorial team of Inbound Logistics Magazine selects the Top 100 3PLs from hundreds of entries each year. The selected service providers are companies that, in the opinion of the editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to drive efficiency and operational excellence.

Felicia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics, stated, "Once again, hundreds of 3PLs shared their capabilities, making it a true challenge to choose only 100. Our editorial selection team focused on service, recognizing top performing organizations like RedStone who provide real value, drive performance, and keep their customers moving forward."

RedStone President Jim Ritchie added, "We are honored to be recognized on this prestigious list for the 5th year in a row. Inbound Logistics has recognized that RedStone provides a systematic and proven approach to analyzing and then solving nearly any supply chain challenge for our clients."

RedStone Logistics has extensive experience managing supply chains worldwide. The company combines the logistics expertise of its global team with proprietary technology tools to ensure that clients' supply chains operate at peak efficiency. This customized approach for each client leads to supply chain solutions that increase visibility, drive efficiency, and increase value year-over-year.

About RedStone Logistics

RedStone is a unique, third-party logistics company specializing in improving supply chain effectiveness and efficiencies. Founded by supply chain and logistics industry veterans, RedStone has expertise in managing supply chains of all sizes and complexities. RedStone Logistics: Pursuing Supply Chain Perfection. More information is available at redstonelogistics .

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at .

Media Contact

BDY-PR

913-912-9285

[email protected]

SOURCE RedStone Logistics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED