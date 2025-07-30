Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive earthquake since 1952 hits Russia's Kamchatka area


2025-07-30 07:40:21
(MENAFN) A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake, the most intense in the region since 1952, struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, followed by tsunami waves along the coast, according to Sakhalin Oblast authorities.

Initial readings from the Russian Academy of Sciences' United Geophysical Service measured the quake at 7.1 magnitude around 150 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky shortly after noon local time. The magnitude was later revised upward to 8.7 and finally 8.8 by regional Governor Vladimir Solodov, who called it the strongest quake in over 70 years.

The quake’s epicenter was located 149 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 17 km. Several strong aftershocks were recorded in the area, ranging from magnitude 5.1 to 5.8. Residents in the city felt tremors rated at level three on the intensity scale.

Tsunami warnings were issued for coastal areas, with waves as high as 3–4 meters reported near the Vodopadnaya weather station. In Severo-Kurilsk, a tsunami hit the coast, prompting the evacuation of residents to higher ground.

Within an hour of the main quake, eight additional quakes above magnitude 5 were registered offshore. Experts anticipate continued seismic activity, with potential aftershocks reaching up to magnitude 7.5 in the coming weeks.

Historically, Kamchatka has experienced six major earthquakes, dating back to a magnitude 9.0 event in 1737. The most recent significant tremor occurred in 2006, when two strong earthquakes—measuring 7.6 and 6.6—struck the region. These quakes caused injuries to 40 people and prompted the evacuation of around 1,000 residents but resulted in no fatalities.

Kamchatka's location along tectonic fault lines and its many active volcanoes make it highly prone to seismic activity. However, due to its low population density, such disasters often result in limited human casualties.

