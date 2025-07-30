403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Massive earthquake since 1952 hits Russia's Kamchatka area
(MENAFN) A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake, the most intense in the region since 1952, struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, followed by tsunami waves along the coast, according to Sakhalin Oblast authorities.
Initial readings from the Russian Academy of Sciences' United Geophysical Service measured the quake at 7.1 magnitude around 150 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky shortly after noon local time. The magnitude was later revised upward to 8.7 and finally 8.8 by regional Governor Vladimir Solodov, who called it the strongest quake in over 70 years.
The quake’s epicenter was located 149 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 17 km. Several strong aftershocks were recorded in the area, ranging from magnitude 5.1 to 5.8. Residents in the city felt tremors rated at level three on the intensity scale.
Tsunami warnings were issued for coastal areas, with waves as high as 3–4 meters reported near the Vodopadnaya weather station. In Severo-Kurilsk, a tsunami hit the coast, prompting the evacuation of residents to higher ground.
Within an hour of the main quake, eight additional quakes above magnitude 5 were registered offshore. Experts anticipate continued seismic activity, with potential aftershocks reaching up to magnitude 7.5 in the coming weeks.
Historically, Kamchatka has experienced six major earthquakes, dating back to a magnitude 9.0 event in 1737. The most recent significant tremor occurred in 2006, when two strong earthquakes—measuring 7.6 and 6.6—struck the region. These quakes caused injuries to 40 people and prompted the evacuation of around 1,000 residents but resulted in no fatalities.
Kamchatka's location along tectonic fault lines and its many active volcanoes make it highly prone to seismic activity. However, due to its low population density, such disasters often result in limited human casualties.
Initial readings from the Russian Academy of Sciences' United Geophysical Service measured the quake at 7.1 magnitude around 150 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky shortly after noon local time. The magnitude was later revised upward to 8.7 and finally 8.8 by regional Governor Vladimir Solodov, who called it the strongest quake in over 70 years.
The quake’s epicenter was located 149 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 17 km. Several strong aftershocks were recorded in the area, ranging from magnitude 5.1 to 5.8. Residents in the city felt tremors rated at level three on the intensity scale.
Tsunami warnings were issued for coastal areas, with waves as high as 3–4 meters reported near the Vodopadnaya weather station. In Severo-Kurilsk, a tsunami hit the coast, prompting the evacuation of residents to higher ground.
Within an hour of the main quake, eight additional quakes above magnitude 5 were registered offshore. Experts anticipate continued seismic activity, with potential aftershocks reaching up to magnitude 7.5 in the coming weeks.
Historically, Kamchatka has experienced six major earthquakes, dating back to a magnitude 9.0 event in 1737. The most recent significant tremor occurred in 2006, when two strong earthquakes—measuring 7.6 and 6.6—struck the region. These quakes caused injuries to 40 people and prompted the evacuation of around 1,000 residents but resulted in no fatalities.
Kamchatka's location along tectonic fault lines and its many active volcanoes make it highly prone to seismic activity. However, due to its low population density, such disasters often result in limited human casualties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment