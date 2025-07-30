Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Karabakh And East Zangazur See Surge In Visitors In Past Month

2025-07-30 06:09:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur have rolled out the red carpet for over 500,000 visitors in the past month, Trend reports.

Among the cohort traversing to the liberated zones are repatriating denizens and familial units reestablishing their domicile, alongside a diverse assemblage of tourists, entrepreneurs, capital investors, cultural luminaries, and media operatives hailing from an array of nations.

This influx highlights the advent of a secure, contemporary, and vibrant ecosystem within the region. Individuals are not merely engaging in visitation but are actively seeking avenues to reside, allocate capital, and participate in the region's developmental initiatives.

The resurgence of economic dynamism-especially within the sectors of agronomy, manufacturing, and service provision-is instrumental in driving growth. Government-initiated infrastructure initiatives and a conducive investment ecosystem have attracted a diverse array of domestic and international stakeholders, facilitating the generation of employment opportunities and enhancing societal welfare. The accelerated expansion of the tourism sector is concurrently providing a substantial impetus to the regional economic landscape.

