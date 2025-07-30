Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kidnappers Kill Dozens in Nigeria

2025-07-30 04:52:37
(MENAFN) At least 38 individuals who were seized from a village in Nigeria's northern Zamfara State have been executed by their abductors, as reported by a news agency on Monday.

The massacre reportedly happened even though over 50 million naira (approximately $33,000) was handed over as ransom in a bid to free the captives.

The victims were part of a group of 56 villagers taken from Banga, located in the Kauran Namoda area, earlier this year, as revealed by Mannir Haidara Kaura, the local government chairman, to the media outlet.

Another news agency also confirmed that the abductions occurred in March.

“We took the remaining 18 people to hospital. They are on medication. We are also preparing to go… and see the families of those that lost their lives,” the official remarked.

A local villager named Ibrahim Banga informed the outlet that 53 residents had initially been abducted when armed assailants stormed their village several months ago.

He explained that the kidnappers demanded roughly $660 per individual, and after persistent efforts, the community was able to gather and deliver the sum.

However, only 18 captives were eventually freed.

“Upon their return, the freed victims recounted how the bandits had slaughtered the remaining 35 abductees, killing them one after the other during their captivity,” he stated, as reported by the news agency.

