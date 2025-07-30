403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kidnappers Kill Dozens in Nigeria
(MENAFN) At least 38 individuals who were seized from a village in Nigeria's northern Zamfara State have been executed by their abductors, as reported by a news agency on Monday.
The massacre reportedly happened even though over 50 million naira (approximately $33,000) was handed over as ransom in a bid to free the captives.
The victims were part of a group of 56 villagers taken from Banga, located in the Kauran Namoda area, earlier this year, as revealed by Mannir Haidara Kaura, the local government chairman, to the media outlet.
Another news agency also confirmed that the abductions occurred in March.
“We took the remaining 18 people to hospital. They are on medication. We are also preparing to go… and see the families of those that lost their lives,” the official remarked.
A local villager named Ibrahim Banga informed the outlet that 53 residents had initially been abducted when armed assailants stormed their village several months ago.
He explained that the kidnappers demanded roughly $660 per individual, and after persistent efforts, the community was able to gather and deliver the sum.
However, only 18 captives were eventually freed.
“Upon their return, the freed victims recounted how the bandits had slaughtered the remaining 35 abductees, killing them one after the other during their captivity,” he stated, as reported by the news agency.
The massacre reportedly happened even though over 50 million naira (approximately $33,000) was handed over as ransom in a bid to free the captives.
The victims were part of a group of 56 villagers taken from Banga, located in the Kauran Namoda area, earlier this year, as revealed by Mannir Haidara Kaura, the local government chairman, to the media outlet.
Another news agency also confirmed that the abductions occurred in March.
“We took the remaining 18 people to hospital. They are on medication. We are also preparing to go… and see the families of those that lost their lives,” the official remarked.
A local villager named Ibrahim Banga informed the outlet that 53 residents had initially been abducted when armed assailants stormed their village several months ago.
He explained that the kidnappers demanded roughly $660 per individual, and after persistent efforts, the community was able to gather and deliver the sum.
However, only 18 captives were eventually freed.
“Upon their return, the freed victims recounted how the bandits had slaughtered the remaining 35 abductees, killing them one after the other during their captivity,” he stated, as reported by the news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment