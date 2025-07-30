403
U.S. Bars Taiwan Leader’s Stopover in New York
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has denied Taiwan’s leader Lai Ching-te permission to stop in New York during a planned trip to Central America, according to media, citing sources familiar with the decision. The move reportedly came after objections from Beijing.
Lai, who governs the self-ruled island, was set to visit Paraguay, Guatemala, and Belize—nations that officially recognize Taiwan’s independence—with proposed layovers in New York and Dallas.
However, on Monday, Lai’s office announced that no foreign travel was imminent, attributing the postponement to recovery efforts from a recent typhoon and ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.
Media reported that the change followed the refusal of the New York stopover, though it remains unclear if the ban extended beyond New York to other US transit points. Several Western news agencies had previously detailed the itinerary and possible US stops.
On Tuesday, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry denied claims that Lai was blocked from transiting through the US, stating no request had been rejected and reaffirming Lai’s lack of immediate overseas travel plans due to domestic and diplomatic concerns.
This alleged transit denial emerges as US-China trade talks intensify. After taking office in January, President Trump escalated trade tensions by imposing new tariffs and stricter export controls. China retaliated with countermeasures, though both sides have agreed to pause further actions and aim for a broader agreement by August 12.
Taiwan’s self-governance dates back to 1949, when nationalist forces retreated there following defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Only a handful of countries officially recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty, while most follow Beijing’s One-China policy. The US-China rivalry over Taiwan remains a critical and volatile issue, with Beijing fiercely opposing any official US-Taiwan contacts. Meanwhile, Washington continues unofficial ties through arms sales, trade, and diplomatic exchanges.
