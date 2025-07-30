KION with strong customer demand in the first half of the financial year 2025 (news with additional features)

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

KION with strong customer demand in the first half of the financial year 2025

Order intake increases to € 6.206 billion (H1 2024: € 5.079 billion)

Revenue slightly down to € 5.496 billion (H1 2024: € 5.736 billion)

Adj. EBIT at € 385.0 million (H1 2024: € 447.0 million)

Adj. EBIT margin at 7.0 percent (H1 2024: 7.8 percent)

Positive free cash flow of € 161.9 million (H1 2024: € 202.2 million) Outlook confirmed Frankfurt am Main, July 30, 2025 – In the second quarter of the financial year 2025, KION continued its trend of the first three months, reporting results in line with expectations. Despite ongoing considerable macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, customer demand increased: With € 6.206 billion (H1 2024: € 5.079 billion), order intake on KION level was considerably higher year-on-year. Revenue in both operating segments was slightly below prior year based on the lower level of the order book at the beginning of 2025. “With a record order intake in Supply Chain Solutions in the second quarter of 2025 and all key performance indicators in line with our outlook in the first half of this financial year, we are well on track to reach our targets”, says Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG.“In a global economy that is highly digitally and physically interconnected, KION offers its customers the full spectrum of solutions to make their supply chains future-ready – flexible, resilient, and smart. KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, and locally – even in times of political and economic uncertainty.” Order intake at Industrial Trucks & Services was € 4.028 billion (H1 2024: € 3.770 billion), benefitting from both warehouse and counterbalance trucks in the new truck business and the continued growth in the service business. The significant increase in order intake at Supply Chain Solutions to € 2.201 billion (H1 2024: € 1.318 billion) included a record order intake of € 1.445 billion in the second quarter, driven by the project business and a continued growth in service business. Group revenue in the first half of 2025 slightly declined by 4.2 percent to € 5.496 billion year-on-year (H1 2024: € 5.736 billion). In the Industrial Trucks & Services segment, revenue declined by 4.0 percent to € 4.135 billion (H1 2024: € 4.306 billion), mainly due to the normalized order book. Revenue in the Supply Chain Solutions segment declined by 4.5 percent to € 1.385 billion (H1 2024: € 1.451 billion) due to the lower order intake in the project business in the previous quarters. The service business achieved a significant increase year-on-year. Adjusted EBIT on group level was € 385.0 million (H1 2024: € 447.0 million). The adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 7.0 percent (H1 2024: 7.8 percent). Adjusted EBIT in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment decreased to € 358.9 million (H1 2024: € 470.7 million) with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.7 percent (H1 2024: 10.9 percent), mainly impacted by lower volumes and the year-on-year decline in the gross margin. At € 78.4 million, Supply Chain Solutions almost doubled adjusted EBIT year-on-year (H1 2024: € 42.1 million). The adjusted EBIT margin significantly improved to 5.7 percent (H1 2024: 2.9 percent). Key drivers of the increase in profitability were the strong growth in the service business and solid project execution. Net income was € 47.9 million (H1 2024: € 181.7 million), significantly impacted by provisions for the efficiency program announced in February 2025. With € 161.9 million (H1 2024: € 202.2 million), free cash flow was clearly positive. Outlook KION delivered a solid business performance overall in the first half of 2025. The current economic conditions are still subject to significant uncertainty. The ongoing international trade disputes have exacerbated geopolitical risks and their potential adverse impact on KION's value chain and sales markets. As at the reporting date, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG confirms the target figures for 2025 that it had published in the outlook section of the 2024 annual report for the Group and the two operating segments. This assessment of the projected performance of the Group and its operating segments is contingent on there being no significant disruption to KION's supply chains as a result of trade barriers, especially tariffs and restrictions on access to critical commodities.

Outlook 2025 KION Group Industrial Trucks

& Services Supply Chain

Solutions in million € 2024 Outlook 2025 2024 Outlook 2025 2024 Outlook 2025 Revenue1 11,503.2 10,900 – 11,700

8,608.8 8,100 – 8,600 2,943.2 2,800 – 3,100 Adjusted EBIT1 917.2 720 – 870 917.5 680 – 780 112.9 140 – 200 Free Cash Flow 702.0 400 – 550 – – – – ROCE2 8.7% 7.0% – 8.4% – – – –

1 Disclosures for the Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments also include intra-group cross-segment revenue and effects on EBIT.

2 The Outlook 2025 was prepared in accordance with the definition of the key performance indicator ROCE applicable from the 2025 financial year onward. Key performance indicators for the KION Group and its two operating segments for the first half-year of 2025 and for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 in million € Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Diff. H1 2025 H1 2024 Diff. Revenue



Industrial Trucks & Services

Supply Chain Solutions 2,708



2,019

698 2,877



2,153

732 -5.9%



-6.2%

-4.7% 5,496



4,135

1,386 5,736



4,306

1,451 -4.2%



-4.0%

-4.5% Adjusted EBIT [1]



Industrial Trucks & Services

Supply Chain Solutions

189



173

42 220



231

24 -14.0%



-24.9%

77.3% 385



359

78 447



471

42 -13.9%



-23.7%

86.3% Adjusted EBIT margin [1]



Industrial Trucks & Services

Supply Chain Solutions 7.0%



8.6%

6.0% 7.7%



10.7%

3.2% 7.0%



8.7%

5.7% 7.8%



10.9%

2.9% Order Intake



Industrial Trucks & Services

Supply Chain Solutions 3,500



2,070

1,445 2,640



1,965

677 32.6%



5.3%

>100% 6,206



4,028

2,201 5,079



3,770

1,318 22.2%



6.9%

66.9% Net income 95 71 34.2% 48 182 -73.6% ROCE [2] 8.2% 8.5% Basic earnings

per share (in €) [3] 0.72 0.52 38.5% 0.36 1.35 -73.6% Free cash flow [4] 132 136 -3.1% 162 202 -19.9% Employees [5] 42,187 42,719 [1] Adjusted for effects of purchase price allocations as well as non-recurring items. [2] ROCE is calculated as the ratio of adjusted EBIT on an annualized basis to the average capital employed for the past five quarterly reporting dates. [3] Net income attributable to shareholders of KION GROUP AG: € 46.7 million (H1 2024: € 177.0 million). [4] Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities plus cash from investing activities. [5] Number of full-time equivalents incl. apprentices excl. inactive employees as of June 30, 2025, compared to balance sheet date Dec. 31, 2024.



The Company KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – and ensures that its customers' supply chains reach their full potential: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company's full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION's supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers' warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide. The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2023. Based on revenue for the year 2023, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world's leading provider based on 2023 revenue. At the end of 2024, more than 1.9 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.5 billion in the 2024 financial year. You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database as well as on our respective brands' websites. (cs)

Disclaimer This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release. Further information for media representatives



Dr. Christopher Spies

Director Group Communications

Cell +49 (0)151 14 06 52 27

... Further Information for Investors Raj Junginger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942

... Website: Follow us on: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | WeChat | TikTok | YouTube Additional features:



