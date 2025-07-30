Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Prioritizes Tech Partnership with Türkiye


2025-07-30 03:11:15
(MENAFN) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized on Tuesday that his nation places considerable emphasis on jointly advancing information technologies (IT) in partnership with Türkiye.

“We have given special importance to the issue of developing information technologies together,” Tokayev stated during a combined press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, where he had arrived for an official visit the previous day.

Acknowledging Türkiye’s remarkable progress in the area of defense, Tokayev extended his congratulations to Erdogan for hosting the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), which was held in Istanbul, the Turkish economic hub, from July 22 to 27.

The Kazakh leader noted that Türkiye’s progress in the defense sector was prominently displayed throughout the six-day exhibition.

"Your contemporary and cutting-edge technologies were highly valued by international experts. Developing information technologies and utilizing modern digital opportunities in various areas of the economy are demands of our time,” Tokayev remarked.

He also pointed out that Kazakhstan has made advancements in the IT domain and that the capital, Astana, has been actively involved in numerous initiatives related to this sector.

"These initiatives will impact the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology,” he noted, adding that vast prospects exist for enhancing the strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the area of IT.

