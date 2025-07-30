403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kazakhstan Prioritizes Tech Partnership with Türkiye
(MENAFN) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized on Tuesday that his nation places considerable emphasis on jointly advancing information technologies (IT) in partnership with Türkiye.
“We have given special importance to the issue of developing information technologies together,” Tokayev stated during a combined press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, where he had arrived for an official visit the previous day.
Acknowledging Türkiye’s remarkable progress in the area of defense, Tokayev extended his congratulations to Erdogan for hosting the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), which was held in Istanbul, the Turkish economic hub, from July 22 to 27.
The Kazakh leader noted that Türkiye’s progress in the defense sector was prominently displayed throughout the six-day exhibition.
"Your contemporary and cutting-edge technologies were highly valued by international experts. Developing information technologies and utilizing modern digital opportunities in various areas of the economy are demands of our time,” Tokayev remarked.
He also pointed out that Kazakhstan has made advancements in the IT domain and that the capital, Astana, has been actively involved in numerous initiatives related to this sector.
"These initiatives will impact the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology,” he noted, adding that vast prospects exist for enhancing the strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the area of IT.
“We have given special importance to the issue of developing information technologies together,” Tokayev stated during a combined press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, where he had arrived for an official visit the previous day.
Acknowledging Türkiye’s remarkable progress in the area of defense, Tokayev extended his congratulations to Erdogan for hosting the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), which was held in Istanbul, the Turkish economic hub, from July 22 to 27.
The Kazakh leader noted that Türkiye’s progress in the defense sector was prominently displayed throughout the six-day exhibition.
"Your contemporary and cutting-edge technologies were highly valued by international experts. Developing information technologies and utilizing modern digital opportunities in various areas of the economy are demands of our time,” Tokayev remarked.
He also pointed out that Kazakhstan has made advancements in the IT domain and that the capital, Astana, has been actively involved in numerous initiatives related to this sector.
"These initiatives will impact the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology,” he noted, adding that vast prospects exist for enhancing the strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the area of IT.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment