Uzbekistan, Technip Energies Team Up To Power Future Of Critical Minerals And Energy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Laziz Kudratov, met with Technip Energies and UTG Energies leaders to discuss expanding cooperation in critical minerals, industry, and energy sectors to boost sustainable development and attract foreign investment.

The meeting was attended by Luigi Fiorentino, Vice President of the international engineering company Technip Energies, and Gaetano Crisci, Director of the joint venture UTG Energies.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation across several key sectors, including the chemical and mining industries, the agro-industrial sector, and energy.

Special attention was given to the development of project proposals related to the exploration and processing of critical minerals, which play a vital role in securing sustainable supply chains and fostering industrial growth. The participants also explored opportunities to attract foreign direct investment and leverage the expertise of international companies to implement promising projects in Uzbekistan.

Technip Energies, headquartered in France, is a leading global engineering company specializing in the design and delivery of large-scale projects in the energy, petrochemical, and infrastructure sectors. The company is actively engaged in initiatives focused on sustainable energy, natural resource processing, and the deployment of advanced technological solutions.