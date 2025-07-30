Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blast at U.S. Nebraska Plant Leaves Three Missing

2025-07-30 02:46:22
(MENAFN) Three individuals remain unaccounted for following a powerful explosion at a Fremont, Nebraska plant on Tuesday, according to local officials and media reports.

The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed on Facebook that troopers, alongside multiple fire and police units, are actively responding to a building fire near the intersection of East Cloverly Road and South Union Street in Fremont.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg informed media that the blast, which occurred just before noon, happened while three people were inside the facility.

Authorities reported the explosion took place shortly before noon at the Horizon Biofuels, Inc. plant, where wood pellets used for fuel are manufactured.

Official records indicate Horizon Biofuels employs 10 workers and is one of only three commercial pellet producers in Nebraska, specializing in pellets created from waste wood.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen addressed the incident on his social media platform X, stating, "We will continue to closely monitor the explosion in Fremont in coordination with local responders, law enforcement, and state partners."

