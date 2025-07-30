CLONE JONES ($CLONE) Launches Today, Sparking A New Chapter In Decentralized Satirical Media

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new digital force enters the Web3 landscape today with the official launch of CLONE JONES ($CLONE) , a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project that blends satire, decentralization, and community-driven media.

The project introduces Alex Clone Jones , an AI-generated persona modeled as a parody figure, combining humor and blockchain technology to power uncensorable content and decentralized participation. As part of the launch, $CLONE becomes available through BONK.fun , with the mission to support independent creators, alternative media, and open discourse through on-chain tools and tokenized incentives.

Decentralized Media with a Satirical Edge

$CLONE serves as the fuel behind a growing movement that uses blockchain to challenge conventional media formats. At its core, the project is built to:



Launch CLONEDAO , enabling token holders to vote on future content initiatives and campaign directions.

Deploy interactive, meme-based challenges and media drops that reward community engagement. Activate grassroots media actions, including physical and digital campaigns to amplify decentralized narratives.

“ $CLONE is about building a new kind of media - one that can't be deplatformed or silenced ,” said a project contributor.“We're combining humor, technology, and community to create something culturally disruptive and financially self-sustaining.”

A Satirical Ecosystem, Powered by Community

The launch campaign features:



Animated media drops that deliver viral content

Clone Army activations encouraging community participation both online and offline Governance features that allow the community to steer content development and campaign focus

In addition, the project has established a dedicated fund to support aligned independent media efforts, including contributions to existing platforms.

Join the Movement



Website :

X / Twitter : @alexclonejones Telegram :

About the Project

Alex Clone Jones is a satirical, AI-enhanced character at the center of a decentralized content ecosystem. The project supports the development of censorship-resistant platforms while encouraging creativity, community ownership, and freedom of expression. For legal information and project terms, see:

Press Contact

Clone Jones Communications

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at