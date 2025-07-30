Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses 890 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine In One Day

2025-07-30 02:06:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,066 (+1) Russian tanks, 23,065 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 30,895 (+30) artillery systems, 1,451 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,202 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical UAVs – 48,685 (+100), cruise missiles – 3,548 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 56,754 (+67), special equipment – 3,935 (+0).

The data is being clarified.

Read also: Chernivtsi bids farewell to fourth victim of Russian July 12 night attack

As reported by Ukrinform, near Torske, two soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Steel Lions unit attacked the positions of Russian assault brigades .

