403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tech Rally Powers TSX
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre barreled higher on Tuesday, led by technology shares, as investors assessed corporate earnings and focused on trade deals with the U.S. ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline.
The TSX Composite Index remained positive 97.98 points to move into noon hour at 27,503.40.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.28 cents at 72.53 cents U.S.
Information and technology stocks led the broad-based gains, up 2.9%, after Celestica reported second-quarter revenue above estimates and raised its 2025 outlook. The electronics firm jumped 19.1%.
A much-anticipated European Union-U.S. trade agreement was announced on Sunday. However, the initial relief over Europe's 15% levy on exports to the U.S. quickly soured when set against the 1% to 2% that stood before U.S. President Donald Trump took office.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dropped 6.31 points to 783.12.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher Tuesday, with information technology soaring 2.8%, while real-estate charged ahead 1.5%, and health-care stocks were haler 1.4%.
The three laggards were telecoms and consumer discretionary stocks, each down 0.2%, and financials, off 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 was little changed on the heels of some mixed corporate earnings after eking out yet another record even as trading remains restrained.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average crumbled 156.37 points to 44,681.19.
The much broader index fell back 7.9 points to 6,381.87.
The NASDAQ sank 27.25 points to 21,151.34.
This week is a key stretch for corporate earnings, with“Magnificent Seven” names Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon all set to report results on Wednesday and Thursday. As it stands, 170 S&P 500 companies have reported their quarterly results, and more than 83% have beaten expectations, according to FactSet data.
Traders evaluated some mixed results on Tuesday. Shares of Boeing were lower even after a solid earnings print as the company delivered the most airplanes since 2018.
Procter & Gamble stock inched higher on a better-than-expected full-year revenue forecast and the naming of an insider as CEO.
Other corporate results have missed the mark, with shipping giant and consumer bellwether UPS posting an earnings shortfall and not issuing guidance.
Whirlpool missed second-quarter analyst estimates and slashed its dividend.
The looming Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday has kept gains check for equities, however, even as the central bank is largely expected to keep its benchmark unchanged. Investors will also parse a slew of economic data this week, including a reading of gross domestic product and private payroll data due out Wednesday.
Prices for the 10-year treasury forged ahead, lowering yields to 4.35% from Monday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices jumped 99 cents to $67.70 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered $19.30 to $3,329.30 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Canada's largest centre barreled higher on Tuesday, led by technology shares, as investors assessed corporate earnings and focused on trade deals with the U.S. ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline.
The TSX Composite Index remained positive 97.98 points to move into noon hour at 27,503.40.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.28 cents at 72.53 cents U.S.
Information and technology stocks led the broad-based gains, up 2.9%, after Celestica reported second-quarter revenue above estimates and raised its 2025 outlook. The electronics firm jumped 19.1%.
A much-anticipated European Union-U.S. trade agreement was announced on Sunday. However, the initial relief over Europe's 15% levy on exports to the U.S. quickly soured when set against the 1% to 2% that stood before U.S. President Donald Trump took office.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dropped 6.31 points to 783.12.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher Tuesday, with information technology soaring 2.8%, while real-estate charged ahead 1.5%, and health-care stocks were haler 1.4%.
The three laggards were telecoms and consumer discretionary stocks, each down 0.2%, and financials, off 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 was little changed on the heels of some mixed corporate earnings after eking out yet another record even as trading remains restrained.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average crumbled 156.37 points to 44,681.19.
The much broader index fell back 7.9 points to 6,381.87.
The NASDAQ sank 27.25 points to 21,151.34.
This week is a key stretch for corporate earnings, with“Magnificent Seven” names Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon all set to report results on Wednesday and Thursday. As it stands, 170 S&P 500 companies have reported their quarterly results, and more than 83% have beaten expectations, according to FactSet data.
Traders evaluated some mixed results on Tuesday. Shares of Boeing were lower even after a solid earnings print as the company delivered the most airplanes since 2018.
Procter & Gamble stock inched higher on a better-than-expected full-year revenue forecast and the naming of an insider as CEO.
Other corporate results have missed the mark, with shipping giant and consumer bellwether UPS posting an earnings shortfall and not issuing guidance.
Whirlpool missed second-quarter analyst estimates and slashed its dividend.
The looming Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday has kept gains check for equities, however, even as the central bank is largely expected to keep its benchmark unchanged. Investors will also parse a slew of economic data this week, including a reading of gross domestic product and private payroll data due out Wednesday.
Prices for the 10-year treasury forged ahead, lowering yields to 4.35% from Monday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices jumped 99 cents to $67.70 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered $19.30 to $3,329.30 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment