Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 25+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Basal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Basal Cell Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Basal Cell Carcinoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore our latest breakthroughs in Basal Cell Carcinoma Research. Learn more about our innovative pipeline today! @ Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc . announced a Phase 1/2, multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation and expansion study to evaluate safety and tolerability, PK, pharmacodynamic, and early signal of anti-tumor activity of MDNA11 alone or in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in patients with advanced solid tumors.

In July 2025, Marengo Therapeutics Inc. conducted a Phase 1/2 study consists of two parts: Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Phase 2 Dose Expansion. In Phase 1 Dose Escalation, STAR0602 will be administered intravenously in participants with advanced solid tumors to assess safety/tolerability profile of STAR0602 and to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of STAR0602. In Phase 2 Dose Expansion, STAR0602 at RP2D will be administered to participants with advanced, antigen-rich solid tumors to further evaluate safety and assess preliminary clinical activity of STAR0602. Clinical activity will be evaluated by objective tumor response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), disease control rate (DCR), and progression free survival (PFS).

DelveInsight's Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Basal Cell Carcinoma treatment.

The leading Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies such as PellePharm, MedC Biopharma Corporation, AiViva BioPharma, MediWound, Kintara Therapeutics, IO Biotech, Sirnaomics, Aresus Pharma, Epitome Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Senhwa Biosciences, Palvella Therapeutics, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Leaf Vertical , and others. Promising Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies such as BO-112, SP-002, Vismodegib, Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, Relatlimab, Vismodegib , and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Basal Cell Carcinoma treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in cancer care @ Basal Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trials Assessment

Basal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs

Patidegib: PellePharm

Patidegib is an investigational small molecule that inhibits hedgehog signaling. It is a topical treatment designed to mitigate the tumor burden in patients with Gorlin Syndrome and Basal Cell Carcinomas (BCCs), and other potential indications. Topical patidegib is a first-in-class topical gel formulation of a proprietary hedgehog inhibitor exclusively licensed from Infinity Pharmaceuticals. Patidegib is currently evaluated in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCCs.

AIV001: AiViva BioPharma

AIV001 is a novel formulation of a multi-kinase inhibitor combined with AiViva's proprietary delivery technology, designed for prolonged drug release via intradermal treatment. AIV001 targets multiple pathways to reduce fibroplasia in overlapping phases of wound healing and scarring; targets VEGFR to limit the inflammation and fibrosis associated with rosacea; and inhibits or reduces neovascularization and cell proliferation associated with certain cancers. AIV001 is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of patients with Basal Cell Carcinoma.

The Basal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Basal Cell Carcinoma market.

Learn more about Basal Cell Carcinoma Drugs Opportunities in our groundbreaking Basal Cell Carcinoma Research and development projects @ Basal Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs

Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies

PellePharm, MedC Biopharma Corporation, AiViva BioPharma, MediWound, Kintara Therapeutics, IO Biotech, Sirnaomics, Aresus Pharma, Epitome Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Senhwa Biosciences, Palvella Therapeutics, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Leaf Vertical, and others.

Basal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical Molecule Type

Basal Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Discover the latest advancements in Basal Cell Carcinoma treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of oncology @ Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies- PellePharm, MedC Biopharma Corporation, AiViva BioPharma, MediWound, Kintara Therapeutics, IO Biotech, Sirnaomics, Aresus Pharma, Epitome Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Senhwa Biosciences, Palvella Therapeutics, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Leaf Vertical, and others.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies- BO-112, SP-002, Vismodegib, Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, Relatlimab, Vismodegib , and others.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline on our website @ Basal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryBasal Cell Carcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentBasal Cell Carcinoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Patidegib: PellePharmDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)IO103: IO BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)AIV001: AiViva BioPharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsCannabidiol: Leaf VerticalDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsBasal Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesBasal Cell Carcinoma Key ProductsBasal Cell Carcinoma- Unmet NeedsBasal Cell Carcinoma- Market Drivers and BarriersBasal Cell Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionBasal Cell Carcinoma Analyst ViewsAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.