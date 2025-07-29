Israeli Forces Launch Massive Arrest Campaign Across West Bank

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Governorates / PNN /

Israeli occupation forces carried out a wide-ranging arrest campaign across several areas of the West Bank during the early hours of Tuesday.

In Bethlehem, the forces detained Mahdi Ahmad Taqatqa after raiding and searching his family's home in the town of Beit Fajjar.

In Ramallah, three youths were arrested in the town of Arura: freed detainee Ibrahim Abdullah Saleh (18), Amro Mousa Saleh (18), and Alaa Mohammad Al-Arouri (18). In Beitunia, west of Ramallah, Nadi Rajai Al-Najjar was also arrested following a raid on his home.

From Jalazone Refugee Camp, north of Ramallah, the army arrested Nidal Ibrahim Zaid (25) and Moataz Ibrahim Zaid (22), while also raiding several homes and commercial properties.

In Qalqilya, occupation forces stormed the city and detained Sameh Shubeiki, Saeed Diab, and Saeed Al-Fayed after ransacking their homes. Former prisoner Ali Hassan was detained, interrogated, and later released.

In Tubas, Israeli forces arrested Mohammad Sawafta and Ali Bashar Sawafta after raiding and searching their homes.

In Hebron, those arrested included Taleb Jaber from the city, as well as Jihad Nouman Abu Rabee', Mohammad Khaled Abu Rabee', Anas Yousef Al-Hassani, Hamouda Fadel Al-Khaddour, Tamer Abu Taimah, Mo'men Azmi Ghattasha, Abd Akram Joudeh, and Ibrahim Yousef Al-Blassi from Al-Fawwar Refugee Camp in the south.

During the raid on Al-Fawwar, soldiers fired live ammunition, sound bombs, and tear gas canisters, causing several residents to suffer from suffocation due to gas inhalation. They were treated at the scene.

Israeli forces also set up multiple military checkpoints at the entrances to Hebron's cities, towns, villages, and refugee camps, and closed several main and secondary roads using metal gates, concrete blocks, and earth mounds.

In Salfit, soldiers assaulted Shaher Damra from the town of Kafr Al-Dik, causing him bruises, and arrested Saeed Naeem Al-Deek. Troops conducted extensive home searches, vandalising and damaging property.

In Tulkarm, 13 Palestinians were detained during raids across several towns east of the city, including displaced residents from Nur Shams Refugee Camp.

Local sources reported that Mahmoud Abdel Rahim Abu Saad (al-Shahhour) was arrested after his home was stormed and ransacked in the town of Anabta, during which he was physically assaulted.

More than 20 homes were raided across different neighbourhoods in Anabta, with widespread vandalism, abuse of residents, and field interrogations. Known homeowners included Ghanem Melhem, members of the Barqawi family, Moataz Al-Balawneh, Fathi Qarawi (a displaced resident from Nur Shams), Ayman Al-Najjar, Amjad Toum, Mahmoud Melhem, Amer Nour, Hisham Abu Kameleh, Abdel Salam Al-Belbisi, Marwan Nour, Ashraf Abu Qars, Issam Shahada, Saif Abu Asal, Adnan Jaber, Ibrahim Hanoun, Zakaria Makhlouf, Abu Al-Fadl Mahmoud, and Yousef Mazeed, including residential apartments in the Al-Badri building.

Among those arrested were Fathi Qarawi and his sons Hamza, Baraa, Hammam, Mo'men, Mohammad, Omar, Abdel Rahman, as well as his son-in-law Hazem Al-Qaisi-all displaced from Nur Shams-during raids in Tulkarm, Bal'a, Anabta, and the Ikhtaba suburb. Most are former detainees.

Additionally, the army detained Ismail Qawzah from his home in the city's eastern neighbourhood, along with brothers Ahmad and Mohammad Farajallah after raiding their home in the Dhanaba suburb.