2025-07-29
Failure Analysis Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 Rising RCA Demand, FIB Innovations, And Industry-Wide Quality Control Priorities Driving Growth


2025-07-29 11:31:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The failure analysis market will grow from USD 5.256 billion in 2025 to USD 7.772 billion by 2030, driven by high product demand, tech advancements, & regulatory needs. Key sectors include electronics & automotive, with Asia Pacific leading. Major players like Thermo Fisher & Hitachi innovate analysis tools.

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Failure Analysis Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The failure analysis market is expected to grow from USD 5.256 billion in 2025 to USD 7.772 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.14%. The failure analysis market is poised for robust growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-quality products, technological advancements, and stringent regulatory requirements across industries.

Failure analysis, a systematic investigation to identify the root causes of component or system failures, is critical insights for enhancing product reliability and safety. This report analyzes key market drivers, trends, and geographical dynamics, offering comprehensive insights through Porter's Five Forces and industry value chain analyses for stakeholders in industries such as electronics, automotive, and electronics.
Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Failure Analysis Equipment
The growing complexity of products and systems across industries, particularly in electronics, automotive sectors, is fueling demand for advanced failure analysis equipment. Root cause analysis (RCA) relies heavily on specialized tools to pinpoint underlying issues, driving market growth. Industries are increasingly prioritizing failure prevention to enhance product reliability and reduce costly downtimes, boosting the adoption of sophisticated analytical equipment.
Technological Advancements
Innovations in failure analysis tools, such as focused ion beam (FIB) systems and scanning transmission electron microscopes, are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of investigations. These advancements enable precise defect identification and material characterization, critical for high-tech industries like semiconductors and aerospace. The improved capabilities of these systems are accelerating their adoption, supporting market expansion.
Industry-Wide Need for Quality Control
The increasing focus on quality control across industries is a significant driver. Failure analysis is essential for identifying and correcting design flaws, manufacturing defects, and operational errors, improving product performance and customer satisfaction. Regulatory mandates for product safety and reliability further compel companies to invest in failure analysis, particularly in sectors with stringent compliance requirements.
Market Trends
The focused ion beam (FIB) segment is experiencing prominent growth, driven by its critical role in electronics and semiconductor failure analysis. Technological advancements in FIB systems have improved their precision and efficiency, making them indispensable for analyzing complex components. The growing application of FIB in material and life sciences also contributes to market growth, reflecting its versatility.
Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific: Significant Market Share
The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a substantial share of the failure analysis market, driven by its thriving electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies and increasing investments in R&D, particularly in semiconductors, are key growth factors. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading contributors, leveraging failure analysis to ensure product quality and competitiveness.
Other Regions
North America and Europe remain key markets, with advanced industrial sectors and stringent regulatory environments driving demand. South America and the Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, where growing industrialization and technology adoption are creating opportunities for failure analysis services.
Key Benefits of this Report:

  • Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
  • Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
  • Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 144
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.26 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.77 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1%
Regions Covered Global


Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

  • Exponent Inc.
  • TEC Materials Testing
  • EAG Inc.
  • Rood Microtec GmbH
  • Presto Engineering Inc.
  • Crane Engineering
  • McDowell Owens Engineering Inc.
  • Leonard C Quick & Associates Inc.
  • TUV SUD
  • Eurofins EAD Laboratories

Segmentation

By Equipment

  • Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)
  • Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System
  • Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)
  • Dual Beam System

By Technology

  • Secondary ION Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)
  • Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX)
  • Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

By End Users

  • Automotive
  • Oil and Gas
  • Defense
  • Construction
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Others
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • Others
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Others

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Failure Analysis Market
MENAFN29072025004107003653ID1109857916

