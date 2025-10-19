TN: Bathing Ban At Courtallam Waterfalls Continues

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Even as the rain subsided across Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district, the ban on bathing at all major waterfalls in Courtallam continued for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, with authorities citing ongoing strong water flow and safety concerns.

Officials said the restriction will remain in place until the current inflow from the Western Ghats reduces and water levels stabilise.

Over the past three days, heavy downpours had triggered flash floods in the popular tourist waterfalls - including the Main Falls, Five Falls, Old Courtallam Falls, Small Falls, and Puliaruvi - forcing the administration to close access to bathing areas.

Torrential rainfall in the upper catchments led to a sudden surge in water levels and strong currents, posing a significant risk to visitors.

Barricades were set up at all major entry points, and additional police personnel were deployed to prevent tourists from entering the waters.

Though rainfall eased by Saturday and brief spells of sunlight returned, officials noted that the flow remains forceful.

"The colour of the water has cleared compared to the muddy surge two days ago, but the current is still strong. The ban will continue as a precautionary step," a senior police officer said.

The timing of the restriction coincides with the four-day weekend and Deepavali holidays, drawing thousands of domestic tourists to the Tenkasi region.

Hotels, lodges, and eateries in Courtallam have reported full occupancy, though visitors expressed disappointment over not being able to bathe in the famed cascades.

Local traders said they hope for an early lifting of the ban to boost business during the festive season.

"We understand the need for safety, but if the water flow reduces further in the next two days, the administration should reopen the falls," said S. Murugan, a shopkeeper near Main Falls.

Officials from the tourism and Police Departments confirmed that bathing access will be restored as soon as the water level and flow velocity return to safe limits.

Meanwhile, visitors have been advised to view the waterfalls from designated safe zones until normalcy is restored.