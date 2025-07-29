Introducing Wavelink Internet: Innovative Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Solution With Built-In Backup Connections

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavelink Communications, LLC, today launches Wavelink Internet , a reliable fixed-wireless broadband and WIFI on-the-go service, designed for residential communities, student housing, small businesses, digital nomads, RV parks, and senior living facilities. This solution helps bridge the digital divide and provides continuity for digital workers and businesses' operations, while creating new jobs and boosting the local economy.

Wavelink Internet stands apart with Multi-Carrier UltraTM technology, which delivers built-in backup connections that automatically connect customers to the strongest 5G/LTE signal from the top U.S. mobile carriers in America -no cables, no drilling, zero interruptions.

Under the slogan "Strong Connections to Power Your World," Wavelink Internet combines cutting-edge technology, service tools, and digital experience support through AI, with transparency and trust to provide an effortless experience: Simple Sign-Up, Plug-and-Play Setup, Easy Management, and 24/7 Support.

Plans & Services

Wavelink Internet offers monthly subscription plans starting at $29 p/month for Individuals, Homes, and Businesses in various modalities with 5G/LTE capable WIFI 6 devices: Wavelink Internet Access, Wavelink Backup Internet, Wavelink WIFI On-The-Go, and Wavelink Communities.



Wavelink Internet Access delivers reliable fixed wireless internet service for home and business, ensuring everyday connections to what matters most, with built-in backup internet.

Wavelink Backup Internet delivers reliable fixed wireless internet service-ideal for protecting connections to business operations and remote workers.

Wavelink WIFI On-the-Go delivers reliable mobile internet wherever you are, with portable device-ideal for travel, remote work, or life on the move. Wavelink Communities keeps your property ahead of the curve with fast, hassle-free internet to enhance your residents' lifestyle while boosting your property's value.

Wavelink's mission is to deliver reliable, high-speed internet solutions that empower individuals, communities, and businesses to connect, learn, and thrive-without interruption.

A Strategic Partnership

Wavelink Internet is the result of a strategic collaboration between LeapView Group, LLC , which provides digital solutions, growth, marketing, and business development capabilities, and Albion Ventures , which provides robust call-center support, network management, and customer service functions to ensure seamless service delivery.

"At LeapView Group, our commitment to our customers' growth is unwavering. Wavelink Internet's innovative value proposition is a first of its kind in the market. We're proud to have brought the brand image, go-to-market strategy, and operational processes to life, and seeing customers' five-star reviews of their internet service is most rewarding," said Mirna Eusebio Lithgow , CEO and Founder of LeapView Group, LLC.

"Albion Ventures' mission is to drive business growth and success through technological innovation and operational excellence," said Wayne Thompson , CEO of Albion Ventures. "We are dedicated to ensuring that our clients receive the best possible support, 24/7, with all aspects of customer service support and network handled by our expert team. We are proud to support Wavelink Internet service operations and network monitoring."

About Wavelink Internet

Wavelink is an American internet service provider delivering fixed-wireless broadband throughout Florida and nationwide Wi-Fi On-The-Go with its Multi-Carrier UltraTM solution. Focused on education, entrepreneurship, and digital inclusion, Wavelink ensures that families, students, small businesses, and schools can connect, learn, and thrive-wherever they are. Wavelink Internet is a brand of Wavelink Communications, LLC. ® 2025. All rights reserved. Learn more at

About LeapView Group, LLC

LeapView Group, LLC is a consulting and digital solutions company helping subscription and service companies grow, innovate, and thrive. With expertise in telecom, media, internet, and mobile services, it offers AI strategy, digital transformation, process mapping, growth marketing, corporate development, and product development services. Combining global best practices with an entrepreneurial approach to unlock opportunities, enable sustainable growth, and keep clients ahead in the era of AI and digital change . Learn more at

About Albion Ventures, LLC

Albion Ventures is a system integrator dedicated to enhancing business operations through innovative technology solutions. Specializing in outsourced systems integration, Albion Ventures delivers a comprehensive suite of services that ensure operational excellence, logistical acumen, and unparalleled client satisfaction, accelerating business growth and success across various industries. For more details, please visit

Media Inquiries:

Mirna Eusebio Lithgow | LeapView Group, LLC

Investor Relations| Wavelink Internet [email protected]

Media Inquiries| Wavelink Internet [email protected]

SOURCE Wavelink Communications, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED