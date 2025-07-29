Linux Foundation Welcomes The AGNTCY Project To Standardize Open Multi-Agent System Infrastructure And Break Down AI Agent Silos

The AGNTCY project delivers foundational components for AI agent discovery, secure messaging and cross-platform collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today welcomed the AGNTCY project, an open source infrastructure that enables discovery, identity, messaging, and observability among AI agents from different vendors and frameworks. Cisco, Dell Technologies, Google Cloud, Oracle, and Red Hat have joined as formative members of the AGNTCY project under Linux Foundation governance.

Initially open sourced by Cisco in March 2025, with collaboration from LangChain and Galileo, AGNTCY has grown to include more than 75 supporting companies and provides the foundational infrastructure for the "Internet of Agents," a new collaboration layer that lets multi-agent systems work together regardless of who built them or where they run.

The proliferation of AI agents increases fragmentation and vendor silos, impeding the ability for agents to securely communicate, share context and collaborate across platforms. The AGNTCY project's open, common infrastructure provides developers and organizations with secure agent identity, reliable messaging and end-to-end observability to enhance transparency, performance, efficiency and trust.

Additionally, the AGNTCY project is interoperable with leading AI agent technologies, including the Agent2Agent (A2A) project, which was recently contributed to the Linux Foundation, and Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP). The AGNTCY project enables dynamic multi-agent environments by making A2A agents and MCP servers discoverable through AGNTCY directories, increasing transparency through AGNTCY observable software development kits (SDKs), and supporting message transport over the Secure Low Latency Interactive Messaging (SLIM) protocol.

"The AGNTCY project lays groundwork for secure, interoperable collaboration among autonomous agents," said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. "We are pleased to welcome the AGNTCY project to the Linux Foundation to ensure its infrastructure remains open, neutral, and community-driven."

As the comprehensive infrastructure layer for agent collaboration, the AGNTCY project's core features include:



Agent Discovery: Leverages the Open Agent Schema Framework (OASF) to allow any agent to discover and understand the capabilities of others.

Agent Identity: Provides cryptographically verifiable identity and access control to ensure agents can act securely across organizational boundaries.

Agent Messaging: Supports multi-modal, human-in-the-loop and quantum-safe communications via SLIM. Agent Observability: Provides end-to-end observability tools to help evaluate and debug complex multi-agent workflows across vendors and frameworks.

"Building the foundational infrastructure for the Internet of Agents requires community ownership, not vendor control," said Vijoy Pandey, general manager and senior vice president of Outshift by Cisco. "The Linux Foundation ensures this critical infrastructure remains neutral and accessible to everyone building multi-agent systems."

AGNTCY is backed by real-world production use cases, from AI-driven CI/CD pipelines to multi-agent IT deployments and telecom network automation. To follow the project's development, join the working groups, or explore the code, visit github/agntcy .

For more information, visit and read the blog by Vijoy Pandey, AGNTCY Project Donated to Linux Foundation With Major Industry Backing .

Supporting Quotes

"Interoperability is central to Dell's agentic AI vision. The ability of agents to work together empowers enterprises to reap the full value of AI. Additionally, interworking technologies must accommodate agents wherever they are deployed whether in public clouds, private data centers, the edge or on devices. Dell is working hand-in-hand with industry leaders to establish open standards for agentic interoperability. Being a formative member of the Linux Foundation's AGNTCY project is one such step towards fulfilling the promise of agentic AI."

– John Roese, global CTO and chief AI officer, Dell Technologies.



"We've been building AGNTCY's evaluation and observability components from day one because reliable Agents cannot scale without purpose-built monitoring. Moving all components of AGNTCY to the Linux Foundation ensures these tools serve the entire ecosystem, not just our customers. As a founding member of AGNTCY, we're eager to see neutral governance accelerate adoption of standards we know enterprises need for production agent deployments." – Yash Sheth, co-founder, Galileo.



"Open, community-driven standards are essential for creating a diverse, interoperable agentic AI ecosystem. We're pleased that Cisco is moving AGNTCY to the Linux Foundation, where it will be neutrally governed alongside the Agent2Agent protocol to advance powerful, collaborative agent systems for the industry."

– Rao Surapaneni, vice president, business applications platform, Google Cloud.

" Enterprise customers need agent infrastructure they can trust for mission-critical workloads. We welcome AGNTCY's move to the Linux Foundation and are proud to be a formative member of this project. A tight control over data security and governance helps discovery, identity, and observability components work reliably across the entire enterprise technology stack, not just specific vendor ecosystems."

– Roger Barga, senior vice president, AI & ML, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



" Our customers and partners, as well as the open source communities we work with, are actively exploring agentic capabilities to bring the inferencing benefits of vLLM and llm-d to their applications. Red Hat welcomes AGNTCY's move to the Linux Foundation and we look forward to working with the community to help bring open, agnostic governance to the agentic AI ecosystem."

– Steve Watt, vice president and distinguished engineer, Office of the CTO, Red Hat.

