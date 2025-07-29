Pilanesberg Improves Anti-Poaching And Conservation With Hytera's Digital Radio Network Upgrade



Game reserve radically improved communication across the park, boosting efforts to protect vulnerable wildlife and rangers Modern features enable more efficient operations

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 29, 2025/APO Group/ --

Background and implementation

Pilanesberg Game Reserve is home to almost all animal species native to Southern Africa, including the Big Five. The reserve has, over the years, established itself as a stronghold for rare rhino species. In the high-stakes world of protecting the wellbeing of species, game rangers and visitors, reliable communication is vital.

Pilanesberg transitioned from a basic, analog two-way radio system to a state-of-the-art Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) solution by Hytera. Hytera's partner Altron Nexus (now named Sentiv after a management buyout), donated a Hytera HR106X DMR repeater and Hytera H-series DMR devices equipped with GPS tracking as well as a Hytera Smart Dispatch Plus software platform to Pilanesberg's Anti-Poaching unit, led by Field Ecologist Steve Dell.

This represented a significant change because previously the reserve relied on ageing analog radios that only supported voice communication, with a single repeater resulting in limited coverage across the reserve and no advanced features. Because of the analog system and single receiver, there were parts of the park that had unreliable, or nonexistent, communication. The DMR upgrade introduced a second repeater linked via a microwave connection that has resulted in seamless, reliable, almost park-wide coverage.

Key features and benefits of Hytera's H-series technology

1. Personnel Safety and Emergency Response



Hytera's system enhances ranger safety with smart, automated features designed for fast incident response.

Man Down Alert: Radios detect if a user has fallen or is motionless, automatically sending an emergency alert and location to the control room.

Emergency Button: One-touch panic alerts with real-time location ensure immediate support.

GPS Tracking: Live positioning helps teams monitor ranger movements and respond quickly when needed. Online / Offline Status so that the Control room at all times can see which user is online or offline

2. Reliable, Park-Wide Communication



Extended Coverage: multi-site repeaters linked via microwave ensure near-complete coverage across rugged terrain.

Digital Voice & Data: DMR technology supports clear, efficient communication. Text Messaging & Voice Recording: Enables effective coordination and post-event review.

3. Operational Insight and Security



Movement Analytics: Track patrol routes, speed, and direction for incident review. Data Security: Up to 256-bit encryption protects sensitive communications.

Benefits for Pilanesberg

Pilanesberg is a 56,000 hectare nature reserve with mountainous areas that previously lacked any signal for communications. This means that rangers in the park conducted 24-hour security operations under harsh conditions without the security of robust communication. This presented a risk.

Since adopting Hytera's DMR system, rangers have the security of a robust communication system. Hytera's DMR system has assisted field ecologists and rhino protection rangers to obtain an advantage over poachers entering the park and destroying wildlife and the country's natural habitat.

“Reliable communication is the backbone of effective conservation and anti-poaching efforts, whether it's protecting rhinos, managing fires, supporting technical teams or ensuring the safety of our staff in the field or conducting air operations. Upgrading to a digital radio network has significantly boosted our conservation operations,” says Dell.

“The park is hilly with mountains and valleys, and the digital network has ensured almost-total coverage. Very importantly, it has enabled real-time tracking. Tracking is vital – if someone is out in the field, needs assistance or cannot talk for whatever reason, the control room always has real-time visibility. Anything can happen in very remote areas. If needed, the emergency alerts result in instant support, dispatching help to exactly where the radio is located. Importantly, using the system is simple and uniform. The improved communications have significantly boosted our overall conservation efforts and operations.”

Franco Stronach, Head of Indirect Channel at Hytera South Africa says Hytera defines sustainable development as a path to profitability and long-term growth. Working alongside our partner Sentiv, we have delivered a reliable, scalable system to support Pilanesberg in its conservation efforts.”

He adds:“Hytera is empowering conservationists in parks across the country, including Pilanesberg, The Kruger National Park, Timbavati Game Reserve and Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve. It has been important for us to see beyond just the practical utility of the equipment, which in itself is world-leading. For us, the difference being made is Hytera's embodiment of social responsibility, a business priority to make a meaningful impact in a sector of the country that holds special cultural significance.”

Training and after-market support

Hytera understands that real, meaningful impact requires a long-term investment in the country. It conducts annual certified training sessions in South Africa, bringing in trainers to educate resellers and distributors on system configuration and support. With main distributors and hundreds of resellers, Hytera ensures widespread, localised support. Equipped with their support from Hytera, resellers provide end-user training, including operational guidance and feature demonstrations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Hytera.





Pilanesberg Rangers_Hytera



Downloa



Shar

























About Hytera:

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at / .