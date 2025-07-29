403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Leaders Call for Food Systems Overhaul
(MENAFN) Global leaders urgently called for coordinated efforts to tackle the mounting challenges threatening food systems worldwide. This appeal came during the second United Nations Food Systems Summit, currently convening in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The summit gathers political figures, UN agency heads, regional bodies, private sector representatives, and civil society stakeholders to reaffirm their collective responsibilities.
At Monday’s opening session, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf stressed the imperative to overhaul global food systems to meet crucial sustainable development goals.
"Food systems transformation is not just a moral imperative. It is a strategic necessity central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially ending hunger, reducing poverty, and building climate-resilient economies," he stated.
Youssouf underscored Africa’s decisive efforts in food system reforms, supported by unified continental commitments and targeted investments aimed at building resilient, inclusive, and climate-smart agriculture. He urged global partners to back African-driven initiatives.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking via video, highlighted the pressing need to fulfill shared promises for global food systems that are equitable, sustainable, resilient, inclusive, and grounded in human rights.
"Global hunger is rising, trade shocks are pushing food prices out of reach, and one-third of the world's population cannot afford a healthy diet while one-third of the world's food is lost or wasted," Guterres warned, emphasizing how climate change and conflicts exacerbate global hunger.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized tackling the root causes of food insecurity. She acknowledged the progress in reducing hunger over recent decades but pointed out that approximately 10 percent of the global population remains affected.
"This percentage is largely concentrated here in Africa, where one in five people suffer from hunger and do not have access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food to lead a healthy life. This situation, already complex, has been exacerbated by the crises the world is currently facing," Meloni said.
Meloni identified food insecurity as a critical global political and economic threat, warning it fuels poverty and conflict, increasing vulnerabilities to violence, terrorism, and forced migration.
Echoing these concerns, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted the crucial role of reliable funding to support agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, and nutrition both in Africa and globally.
Abiy specifically called for equitable access to technology and financing to modernize African agriculture. He also stressed the need for fair trade rules to level the global playing field and foster strong partnerships that empower local solutions.
Scheduled from July 27-29, the summit aims to assess global progress on transforming food systems, enhance cooperation, and mobilize financial resources and investments to accelerate efforts toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
At Monday’s opening session, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf stressed the imperative to overhaul global food systems to meet crucial sustainable development goals.
"Food systems transformation is not just a moral imperative. It is a strategic necessity central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially ending hunger, reducing poverty, and building climate-resilient economies," he stated.
Youssouf underscored Africa’s decisive efforts in food system reforms, supported by unified continental commitments and targeted investments aimed at building resilient, inclusive, and climate-smart agriculture. He urged global partners to back African-driven initiatives.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking via video, highlighted the pressing need to fulfill shared promises for global food systems that are equitable, sustainable, resilient, inclusive, and grounded in human rights.
"Global hunger is rising, trade shocks are pushing food prices out of reach, and one-third of the world's population cannot afford a healthy diet while one-third of the world's food is lost or wasted," Guterres warned, emphasizing how climate change and conflicts exacerbate global hunger.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized tackling the root causes of food insecurity. She acknowledged the progress in reducing hunger over recent decades but pointed out that approximately 10 percent of the global population remains affected.
"This percentage is largely concentrated here in Africa, where one in five people suffer from hunger and do not have access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food to lead a healthy life. This situation, already complex, has been exacerbated by the crises the world is currently facing," Meloni said.
Meloni identified food insecurity as a critical global political and economic threat, warning it fuels poverty and conflict, increasing vulnerabilities to violence, terrorism, and forced migration.
Echoing these concerns, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted the crucial role of reliable funding to support agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, and nutrition both in Africa and globally.
Abiy specifically called for equitable access to technology and financing to modernize African agriculture. He also stressed the need for fair trade rules to level the global playing field and foster strong partnerships that empower local solutions.
Scheduled from July 27-29, the summit aims to assess global progress on transforming food systems, enhance cooperation, and mobilize financial resources and investments to accelerate efforts toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment