DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Pralay Missile Twice In Odisha

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has carried out two back-to-back successful flight tests of the Pralay missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. The tests were done on July 28 and 29.

The purpose of these trials was to check the missile's maximum and minimum range. Both tests were part of User Evaluation Trials, which means the missile was tested under real-world conditions to see if it was ready for use by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

The missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy. It followed the planned path exactly and all parts of the system worked as expected. The data was recorded using special sensors and instruments, some of which were placed on ships near the target area.

What is the Pralay missile?

Pralay is a powerful quasi-ballistic missile made in India. It runs on solid fuel and is built to hit targets with high accuracy. It can carry different types of warheads, which makes it useful in many types of combat situations.

The missile uses modern guidance and navigation technology, helping it reach targets with precision. Because of this, it is considered a major boost for India's missile defence strength.

Who developed the Pralay missile?

The missile was developed by Research Centre Imarat, a key lab under DRDO. It worked together with many other DRDO labs, such as:



Defence Research & Development Laboratory

Advanced Systems Laboratory

Armament Research & Development Establishment

High Energy Materials Research Laboratory

Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory

Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory

Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) Integrated Test Range (ITR)

Along with these labs, Indian defence companies such as Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, and many medium and small industries (MSMEs) also played an important role in building the missile.

Test watched by key defence officials

The two flight tests were watched by senior DRDO scientists, representatives from the Indian Army and Air Force, and members of the defence industry. The tests were seen as a strong step toward preparing the missile for use by the Armed Forces.

Government congratulates the teams

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry partners for the successful trials. He said the missile, with its modern technologies, would give a technological edge to the Armed Forces in future threats.

Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of Defence R & D and Chairman of DRDO, also congratulated the teams. He said that the success of these tests marks the completion of Phase 1, and the missile system is now on track for induction into India's defence forces.

With these successful tests, the Pralay missile is now one step closer to being used by our forces. It shows the growing strength of India's defence technology and the success of making advanced weapons right here at home.