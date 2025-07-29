403
South Korea Considers Modifying Military Drills with U.S.
(MENAFN) South Korea is set to consider modifying its joint military exercises with the United States following sharp criticism from North Korea, which accused Seoul of "blindly adhering" to its alliance with Washington, according to Seoul-based media on Monday.
Newly appointed Unification Minister Chung Dong-young told reporters he intends to suggest changes to the South Korea-US military drills during talks with President Lee Jae Myung.
This announcement came just hours after Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, declared that Pyongyang rejects “any policy or proposal put forward by Seoul.”
“Looking at (the time) since Lee Jae-myung took office…(he) is no different from his predecessor in blindly adhering to the South Korea-US alliance and pursuing confrontation with us,” she stated.
She underscored that North Korea’s position remains firm despite Seoul’s attempts to engage diplomatically.
Chung responded by saying, “It is clear that the policy line of the Lee Jae Myung administration is different from that of Yoon. The policy approach to South Korea-US military exercises under Yoon will not be continued.”
He added that this proposed adjustment will be a central subject at Tuesday's National Security Council meeting. Later, the presidential office announced that any final decision will follow consultations with relevant ministries, including those responsible for unification and defense.
This development precedes the annual large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise scheduled for mid-August, conducted jointly by Seoul and Washington.
Since taking office last month, the Lee administration has expressed a strong desire to reopen dialogue with Pyongyang in a bid to reduce tensions and revive inter-Korean cooperation.
