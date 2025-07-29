403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dax Forecast Today 29/07: Market Eyes Support (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The German DAX fell significantly during the trading session on Monday, dropping toward the €23,950 level. In post market trading, it looks like we are going to continue to go a little bit lower, but quite frankly that's good news, because this is a market that might be offering value in the next several sessions. Because of this, I'll be watching to see how we behave on any break below the 50 Day EMA, which is at the €23,806 region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment