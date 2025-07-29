403
Italy’s Meloni states EU-US tariff agreement is ‘positive’ step
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a strong European ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has praised the recently reached EU-US trade agreement despite facing criticism at home.
The deal, finalized after months of negotiations between Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, sets a 15% tariff on most EU exports to the U.S., including cars, while maintaining a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum. Both leaders described the agreement as a “powerful” and “stabilizing” breakthrough.
Speaking to the press, Meloni called the pact a positive development. Although she had previously opposed Trump’s tariff measures and aimed for a zero-tariff deal, she emphasized that Italy, which enjoys a trade surplus of over €40 billion ($46 billion) with the U.S., benefits from the agreement.
However, opposition politicians criticized Meloni for accepting unfavorable terms. Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Star Movement, claimed Trump was the clear winner while Italy and the EU were losers, warning the tariffs could cost Italy €23 billion in exports and threaten 100,000 jobs. Democratic MEP Stefano Bonaccini said that while 15% tariffs are preferable to 30%, they still represent a significant loss, and former Labor Minister Andrea Orlando called the deal a “rip-off,” accusing Meloni’s close ties to Trump of failing and criticizing von der Leyen’s handling of the talks.
Meloni defended the deal as a way to avoid a direct trade confrontation with the U.S. She argued that the 15% tariff is manageable, will not increase previous tariffs, and will provide “stability” in trade relations.
Meanwhile, economists at the Kiel Institute forecast production declines and job losses across the EU, with Germany expected to be hardest hit. The Federation of German Industries (BDI) called the deal an “inadequate compromise,” noting that preventing further escalation is its sole positive aspect.
