Nuns Arrest: Kerala BJP Leader Meets Chhattisgarh Dy CM, Says Things Will Be Clear Soon

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (IANS) Days after the Chhattisgarh Police arrested three persons, including two nuns, on charges of trafficking and forcibly converting three tribal women, Kerala BJP General Secretary Anoop Antony on Tuesday met Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma over the issue.

After the meeting, Antony said he had a fruitful meeting with Dy CM Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

“It should be clearly understood that the Anti-Conversion Law in Chhattisgarh is very strict, which became law when the Congress ruled the state,” said Antony.

“A lot of misinformation about this incident is being propagated. It would be nice if people tried to understand the correct picture in Chhattisgarh. It should be understood that there are very areas where tribals reside. Also, there are places where the presence of Maoists is very strong,” said Antony.

“At the meeting, Sharma has promised all help. They have sought legal advice, and the law will take its course. What the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh said was based on the FIR. A detailed probe will be there,” added Antony, who further pointed out that three Chhattisgarh women hail from the area where Maoists have had a foothold, and where even the land records do not exist.

The nuns, Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis, attached to the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate, a congregation under the Syro-Malabar Church in Alappuzha district, were working at a hospital in Agra.

On Saturday, the two nuns and the man, identified as Sukhman Mandavi, were accompanying the three women from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where they had been offered jobs as kitchen helpers at a Convent.

While they were waiting at the Chhattisgarh railway station, they were stopped by Bajrang Dal activists, and the police also arrived on the scene.

Both the nuns and the man were taken into custody and later produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Soon this became a big issue in Kerala, and on Tuesday, a three-member team of Kerala Lok Sabha members -- Benny Behanan, N.K. Premachandran and Francis George reached Chhattisgarh.

“We are going to the jail where the nuns are put up. We will also meet with officials to find out everything,” said Behanan.

Premachandran said all that has happened is with the knowledge of the state administration, while George said it's surprising that baseless charges of human trafficking and conversion are being spread.

Father Sabu Joseph, attached to the Raipur diocese, said, "Let the authorities find out what these sisters are doing there. Anyone knowing a nun's job will understand what they have done and what they are doing.” Meanwhile, the Church leaders are contemplating to move a bail plea for the two arrested nuns.