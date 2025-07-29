West Coast Card Show 2025: The Largest Sports Card Event In The Western United States

Largest Sports Card Show in the West

West Coast Card Show is Expected to Draw 40,000 Attendees, 1,200 Vendors, and Showcase Multi-Million Dollar Sports Card Collections

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Coast Card Show is back and bigger than ever, set to take place August 21-24, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. As the largest sports card show on the West Coast, this event promises to be the ultimate gathering for collectors, investors, and fans of all ages.

This Year's Show is Bigger and Better

This year's West Coast Card Show will bring together over 1,200 vendors , including international exhibitors, grading companies, and auction houses. With an anticipated attendance of 40,000 people , this show is expected to nearly double the turnout from last year. In addition to offering a comprehensive selection of sports cards, this event will feature exclusive VIP experiences, including Steph Curry licensed cards that will serve as badges for VIPs, making for a one-of-a-kind keepsake for collectors.

"We aim to provide the best sports card show on the West Coast and cater not only to the US audience but collectors from around the world," said Ken Coscolluela, Marketing & Events Manager for the West Coast Card Show . "This is our biggest show to date, with an expected 40,000 attendees, 1,200 vendors, and 30 corporate sponsors."

This year's event will feature new exhibitors such as Walmart Collectibles and Vee Friends, alongside established leaders in the industry. The show will also feature grading companies, live auction submissions, and rare collectibles including memorabilia, Pokemon, and non-sports cards, with some items reaching prices in the millions of dollars. At last year's show, a one-of-a-kind 2024 Topps Chrome Update Rookie Debut Paul Skenes Patch Autograph card was displayed. It later sold for $1.11 million at auction.

Key Show Event Details:



Show Dates: August 21-24, 2025



Location : Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California



VIP Night (Thursday, August 21): 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM



General Admission (Friday, August 22): 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

VIP access at 11:00 AM



General Admission (Saturday, August 23): 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

VIP access at 10:00 AM

General Admission (Sunday, August 24): 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

VIP access at 9:00 AM

Interactive Experiences for All Ages

The event isn't just for serious collectors - there will be something for everyone. From the Kids Cardathon, a fun and engaging activity for younger attendees, to networking opportunities and high-end investments for seasoned collectors, this show has been designed to be a fun and immersive experience for all. There will also be expanded floor space, better food options, and ample seating to accommodate the growing crowd.

Security and Safety

The event will be well-secured. In addition to private security, the Anaheim Police Department will be on-site to ensure safety for all exhibitors and guests, especially considering the valuable merchandise being showcased.

Ticketing and VIP Packages

Tickets are available for both general admission and VIP access. VIP packages offer exclusive early access, as well as special perks such as the limited-edition Steph Curry badge card. For more details, visit our ticketing page: West Coast Card Show VIP Tickets .

The Growing Impact on the Local Economy

As one of the largest sports card shows in the country, the West Coast Card Show continues to make a significant impact on the local economy. The influx of thousands of collectors, industry professionals, and tourists will contribute greatly to the local economy by driving foot traffic to Anaheim's hotels, restaurants, and businesses. "We expect great things from this event. It's a great opportunity for collectors to buy, sell, and trade, as well as an incredible platform for us to connect with sports card fans," said Ryan Jones, Director of Marketing and PR for Auction Monthly .

Looking to the Future

The West Coast Card Show's long-term vision is clear: to continue growing and solidifying its place as the premier sports card event in the Western United States. With a focus on expanding the exhibitor list and enhancing the attendee experience, the show looks forward to welcoming even more passionate collectors in the years to come.

"Our goal is to make this an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. Whether you are an industry veteran or a first-time visitor, we want to create lasting memories for everyone," said Ken Coscolluela.

About West Coast Card Show

Founded in 2022, the West Coast Card Show has quickly grown to become the largest card show on the West Coast, catering to both sports and non-sports card enthusiasts. Committed to continuously enhancing the experience for collectors, the West Coast Card Show is the destination for all things sports cards.

For updated information and tickets, visit:

Website: WestCoastCardShow

Instagram: @westcoast_cardshow

Media Contact:

Ken Coscolluela

Marketing & Events Manager

[email protected]

