WAIC 2025: Shanghai Electric Debuts First Industrial Humanoid Robot SUYUAN, Advancing Next-Gen Intelligent Manufacturing Through Holistic Value Chain Layout

With 38 degrees of freedom (DoF) and 275 TOPS of on-device computation power, SUYUAN delivers precise operations and dynamic movements, making it adaptable to a wide range of industrial application scenarios. This launch represents a significant milestone in Shanghai Electric's humanoid robotics journey, further strengthening its comprehensive value chain for industrial humanoid solutions.

Designed with human-like proportions-standing 167 cm tall and weighing 50 kg-SUYUAN is engineered to navigate complex industrial environments with ease. Its 38-DoF articulation provides exceptional dexterity, enabling both delicate manipulations and expansive motions. Capable of handling up to 10 kg of total cargo and lifting 2 kg objects with a single arm, SUYUAN is perfectly suited for logistics and assembly line tasks, operating efficiently at a movement speed of 5 km/h.

SUYUAN leverages a fusion of LiDAR and binocular vision technologies to achieve self-guided mobility. Its 275-TOPS on-device AI processor powers instant data analysis and LLM integration, allowing natural task interpretation and adaptive object handling.

In pilot tests, SUYUAN autonomously identified, positioned, picked, and relocated mixed-size crates, using advanced computer vision and synchronized joint control, significantly boosting warehouse productivity.

Supercharging the Industrial Revolution: Intelligent Manufacturing Powered by Humanoid Precision

The high-end equipment manufacturing advancements driven by innovation hinge on real-world applications. At WAIC 2025, Shanghai Electric's "LINGKE" dual-arm robot also wowed the audiences at a skills showcase, tackling complex manufacturing challenges with its high-precision operation, adaptive collaboration, and closed-loop data capabilities.

LINGKE is more than a human labor replacement. It uses bimanual coordination and compliant force control to free workers from repetitive, high-intensity tasks, improving efficiency fivefold. The core competency lies in its Data-Model-Deployment closed-loop technology. With operational data as the starting point, LINGKE creates self-optimizing workflow through data cleansing and annotation, model training, live deployment, and feedback-based optimization, achieving the transition from "passive executors" to "active learners."

Pioneering Smarter Automation

At WAIC 2025, a joint venture between Shanghai Electric and Johnson Electric debuted with a showcase of revolutionary humanoid robots, key hardware modules, and system integration solutions. The venture introduced rotary joints, linear joints, and dexterous finger joints for next-gen robots, delivering precise, smooth, quiet, and intelligent motion performance.

The joint venture further strengthened its efforts to expand product applications by securing two major partnerships: a first-unit supply agreement with the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center (Qinglong Project) and a product cooperation memorandum with Fourier Robotics .

With 189 patent applications (including 120 granted) in humanoid robotics, Shanghai Electric is making significant strides in AI-driven industrial innovation. Going forward, Shanghai Electric will expand smart "human-machine" and "inter-machine" collaborative solutions across multifunctional industrial environments. Its comprehensive R&D capabilities-spanning critical components to fully functional robots-are accelerating the development of a world-class AI ecosystem.

