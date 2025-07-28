Lieutenant Jeb Bozarth Urges Greater Civilian Preparedness Amid Rise In Violent Incidents

MENAFN - GetNews)



Lieutenant Jeb Bozarth, Henderson, NV, USA SWAT Commander and Founder of Critical Training Solution Speaks Out on the Importance of Mindset and Real-World Response Training

Following a feature spotlight on his career in law enforcement and safety education, retired SWAT Commander Lieutenant Jeb Bozarth is speaking out about the urgent need for civilian and organizational preparedness in the face of rising violence and mass casualty events.

“The time to prepare is before a crisis happens, not during it,” said Bozarth, who served 19 years with the City of Henderson Police Department, including as SWAT Commander and K9 Unit Lieutenant.“When bullets fly, people fall back on what they've practiced. The goal is survival, not theory.”

Bozarth, a Navy veteran with deployments in Iraq, Somalia, and the Persian Gulf, now leads Critical Training Solution LLC, a Nevada-based company that provides real-world tactical response training to schools, businesses, and first responders. His clients include Touro University, TAO Nightclub, Adelson Educational Campus, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The Growing Risk - and the Need for Readiness

Recent data underscores the urgency of Bozarth's message:



The U.S. experienced 656 mass shootings in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Active shooter incidents have increased by 50% in the past five years (FBI data). Yet a 2022 Department of Homeland Security survey found that over 60% of American adults had never received any active assailant training.

“We don't need more fear-we need more preparation, more mindset training, and more people willing to take responsibility for their own safety,” Bozarth said.

His firm teaches civilians how to identify pre-attack indicators, respond effectively under pressure, and execute strategies like Run-Hide-Fight. These skills, he says, are simple, learnable, and potentially life-saving.

Leading by Example, Not Fear

What makes Bozarth's voice unique is his experience: 14 years in the Navy, 19 in law enforcement, and hundreds of real-world high-risk operations.

“I've made life-or-death calls in combat and in crowded city streets,” he says.“When I teach, I'm not pulling examples from a slideshow. I've been there.”

Bozarth's no-nonsense approach and credibility have earned him respect across the southwest. He's a certified FBI/NRA firearms instructor, an Incident Command trainer, and holds the Henderson Police Department's Medal of Valor and Supervisor of the Year (2023) honors.

Still, he's quick to shift the spotlight.

“It's not about me. It's about helping regular people get the skills they need. When I hear that someone used what they learned in my training to save a life-that's what matters.”

Prepare, Don't Panic

Bozarth is calling on:



Business owners to incorporate active assailant response into employee training.

Schools and universities to provide scenario-based preparedness for staff and students. Civilians to take responsibility for personal safety by learning situational awareness and basic tactics.

“Preparation doesn't mean paranoia,” he says.“It means you don't freeze when seconds count. You move. You act. You get home.”

He emphasizes that even small steps-like walking through an escape plan at work, or talking with your family about safety-can save lives.

Read the full interview at the website here .

About Lieutenant Jeb Bozarth

Lieutenant Jeb Bozarth is a decorated veteran and retired SWAT Commander from Henderson, Nevada. He is the founder and owner of Critical Training Solution LLC, a company specializing in pre-attack indicator recognition, active assailant response, and mindset training for civilians and professionals. He holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of the Northwestern Police and Command School.

Contact:

...