Windriver: A Legacy Of Excellence Continues With East Tennessee's Premier Lakefront And Golf Community

Ayres Family's Generational Commitment to East Tennessee Culminates in a Luxury Community on Tellico Lake

TELLICO LAKE, TN - WindRiver, East Tennessee's premier gated lakefront and golf community, represents more than just luxury living – it embodies a multigenerational commitment to excellence that spans over a century. Developed by Joe and Joseph Ayres, whose family roots in East Tennessee trace back to the late 1800s, WindRiver stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of one of the region's most distinguished families.

The Ayres family's connection to East Tennessee runs deep, with Joseph representing the sixth generation of Tennessee Volunteers. The family legacy began with Joseph's great-grandfather, Dr. Brown Ayres, who settled in the area in the late 1800s and served as the 12th president of the University of Tennessee from 1904 to 1919. Dr. Ayres' visionary leadership transformed the university, securing its first million-dollar appropriation from the Tennessee General Assembly in 1917 and establishing the foundation for modern higher education in the state. His lasting impact is commemorated in Ayres Hall, the iconic building that bears his name on the University of Tennessee campus.

"Our family's ties to East Tennessee go back generations," said Joe Ayres, developer of Windriver alongside his son Joseph. "Our vision, since day one, has been for WindRiver to be the best of the best in everything we do. We've worked every day to make WindRiver the top lakefront and golf community in Tennessee!”

As CEO of Cumberland Securities, specializing in financial advisory and investment banking for local governments, Joe Ayres has continued the family tradition of sound leadership and community service. Working alongside his father, Joseph Ayres represents the next generation of family leadership at WindRiver. A former college football player turned entrepreneur. His commitment to creating the best-in-class resort-style lakefront community reflects the family's enduring dedication to excellence and their vision for creating something that will last the test of time.

The Ayres family has been a substantial benefactor to the local community for years, following in the footsteps of Dr. Brown Ayres, who was known for his innovations in education, technology, and public service. Under his tenure at the University of Tennessee, the institution saw significant improvements in academic standing, admission standards, and enrollment growth. Today, this legacy continues with Joe and Joseph Ayres working together to ensure WindRiver represents the pinnacle of resort-style community development.

WindRiver : Where Legacy Meets Luxury - Nestled along the pristine shores of Tellico Lake, just minutes from Knoxville, WindRiver offers breathtaking views of both the Great Smoky and Cumberland Mountains. The community represents the culmination of the Ayres family's vision for creating spaces where natural beauty and abundant amenities come together to create the ideal place to live and enjoy life. The community is set to reach a new milestone with the upcoming opening of Clubhouse, currently under construction. This premier centerpiece amenity of The Club at WindRiver is designed to cater to the diverse lifestyle interests of all members, further solidifying WindRiver's position as East Tennessee's premier destination for luxury lakefront living.

WindRiver is East Tennessee's premier gated lakefront and golf community, offering an unparalleled blend of luxury living and natural beauty along the shores of Tellico Lake. With panoramic views of the Great Smoky and Cumberland Mountains, WindRiver provides residents with Best-in-Class amenities, championship golf, and a lifestyle that celebrates both active recreation and peaceful relaxation. The community is distinguished as a financially responsible development, ensuring long-term stability and value for its residents.

