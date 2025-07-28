Healthy Workforce Institute Unveils New Validated Self-Reflection Tool To Address Workplace Bullying

New Psychometrically Validated Instrument Encourages Personal Insight into Bullying Behavior

- Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is proud to announce the official launch of the“What If You Are the Bully?” tool - a groundbreaking, evidence-based self-reflection instrument designed to help individuals accurately assess their own behavior in the workplace.

This innovative tool empowers individuals to reflect on how their actions may be perceived by others, promoting self-awareness, accountability, and healthier work environments. Following rigorous psychometric testing, the 14-item instrument demonstrated strong reliability and validity, with a Cronbach's alpha of 0.74, indicating good internal consistency.

“For years, we've focused on helping leaders and staff recognize and address bullying behavior in others,” said Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO of the Healthy Workforce Institute.“This tool is a game-changer because it turns the mirror inward - helping individuals take personal responsibility for their behavior before it escalates or damages workplace relationships.”

Unlike traditional workplace assessments, this tool is not meant to label or diagnose rather to guide self-reflection, encourage insight, and support personal growth. It offers users a structured way to examine their interactions with colleagues and determine whether their behavior aligns with the values of a healthy, respectful workplace.

The tool can be used independently or as part of organizational development initiatives, leadership training programs, or professional coaching. Organizations committed to creating cultures of civility and psychological safety will find it a valuable addition to their leadership and team development efforts.

The Healthy Workforce Institute is dedicated to eliminating disruptive behaviors in healthcare by equipping leaders and teams with the tools and strategies to cultivate a professional, respectful, and kind workplace culture where every team member feels valued and safe.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company's mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit .

