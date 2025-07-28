North Shore Steaks & Seafood Earns 2025 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award

North Shore Steaks & Seafood, American Place Casino Sommelier

North Shore Steaks & Seafood Among the World's Best Restaurants for Wine

- Stephanie TorresWAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- North Shore Steaks & Seafood at American Place Casino has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator 's 2025 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world's best restaurants for wine.“A wine list is a restaurant's identity in print, and this year's Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners reflect both deep knowledge and a passion for discovery,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator.“I proudly present the 3,811 restaurants worldwide that earned a Restaurant Award this year–we raise a glass to all our winners.”North Shore Steaks & Seafood officially opened its doors in February 2024, one year after American Place Casino welcomed its first guests in February 2023. Since then, the restaurant has quickly become a destination for elevated dining in Lake County, featuring an exceptional menu of hand-cut steaks, premium seafood, and a wine list boasting more than 225 world-renowned selections curated to complement the cuisine.“This award has been a huge success for the casino, and I'm proud to bring more light to our steakhouse and the amazing team behind it,” said Stephanie Torres, Assistant Director of Food & Beverage and the restaurant's in-house sommelier .“It's always an honor to be recognized for hard work, especially when you're doing what you love.”Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world's only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, with 2,010; 1,704; and 97 winners this year in each respective category.North Shore Steaks & Seafood has won the Award of Excellence. The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.Stephanie's journey to becoming a sommelier began at age 21 while working at The Wynn in Las Vegas, where she became immersed in the world of sake.“I started learning about how it's made, oddly enough, in a very similar fashion to wine,” she said. After earning her Sake Sommelier certification, she transitioned into wine studies and completed an internship in New York City with the Let Us Entertain You hospitality group.“If I could make it in NYC, I could go back to Vegas stronger,” she recalled. That experience propelled her through the ranks at The Wynn, where she became a floating sommelier before opening her first restaurant as Wine Manager.“Also, I was told there were no women somms, so yeah, I had a bit of a chip on my shoulder and wanted to prove them wrong.”Stephanie has been with American Place Casino since its earliest stages.“I was the opening F&B Consultant for the property and helped launch every restaurant and bar. Watching North Shore grow into what it is now has been incredibly rewarding.”Torres describes her wine list philosophy as one rooted in accessibility and storytelling.“I love telling the stories of the wine and the winemakers. I organize the wine list from lightest to heaviest to help both our guests and staff feel confident navigating it. Everyone should be able to enjoy wine, whether you're a seasoned collector or just getting curious.”What does she believe made North Shore's wine program stand out to Wine Spectator?“The list really speaks to the guests who dine here. We've been intentional with pricing so guests can try wines they might not normally have access to. That matters.”Her favorite pairing on the menu right now:“Our bone-in ribeye, medium rare, with a bottle of Ariano Brunello Di Montalcino 2018. Also, my dog's middle name is Montalcino, so you know I'm not kidding when I say that's my favorite.”Stephanie lights up most when introducing guests to something new.“The best part of my job is teaching a guest about a new varietal. That one small moment can transform their entire experience and hopefully they go tell a friend. That's how wine becomes a memory.”Looking ahead, she's excited to expand the wine list even further in preparation for the casino's future permanent facility.“New vintages are always exciting. And yes, I stay current with Wine Spectator, of course. Plus, I've got a small community of female somms who help keep me on my toes. It's a world that's constantly evolving, and I love it.”Her favorite region?“Veneto, Italy - the birthplace of Romeo and Juliet. Everything that's grown there is just pure magic.”And for those wondering what she pours when she's off the clock:“Rosé from the South of France, all day. Cheers!”Visit americanplace/dining/ for more information.About North Shore Steaks & Seafood:North Shore Steaks & Seafood is an award-winning dining destination located within American Place Casino in Waukegan, Illinois. Since opening in February 2024, the steakhouse has earned the prestigious Wine Spectator 2025 Restaurant Award for its expertly curated collection of over 225 world-renowned wines. The menu features prime steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal, chef-crafted dishes, all served in an atmosphere of relaxed elegance. With a strong focus on attentive, personalized guest service, North Shore is committed to delivering an elevated yet welcoming experience from the moment you walk through the doors. Whether you're enjoying a romantic night out or celebrating with friends, North Shore Steaks & Seafood offers a truly unforgettable dining experience. Learn more or reserve your table at americanplace/dining/north-shore-steaks-seafood.

