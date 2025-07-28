HIMS & HERS HEALTH (NYSE: HIMS) CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact The Firm By August 25, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague , a national securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims against(“Hims & Hers” or the“Company”) (). The firm is examining whether Hims & Hers, during the Class Period from(the“Class Period”), violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements to investors.

Details of the Securities Fraud Investigation

On June 23, 2025, shares of Hims & Hers dropped more than 34% after Novo Nordisk revealed it terminated its partnership due to the Company's unauthorized marketing and sale of compounded semaglutide drugs. A complaint has been filed alleging material misstatements and omissions in violation of federal securities laws.

Deadline to Act

Investors have until August 25, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit. Lead plaintiffs help direct the case and advocate on behalf of other harmed investors.

If you are a Hims & Hers investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, and Toronto, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

...

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

...