Azerbaijan Refutes Aeroflot System Crash Throwing Wrench In Baku Airport Operations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The cancellation of flights by the Russian airline Aeroflot due to an error in its information system did not affect the activities of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, a source in the airport told Trend .

"All flights of the airline are accepted and serviced in the usual mode without any changes to the schedule or processes," the source said.

To note, Aeroflot has executed a cessation of 42 flight operations originating from Moscow, attributable to a malfunction within its data management infrastructure. The airline recommended verifying the latest updates regarding flight schedules on the airport's official website.