EUR/USD Forecast 28/07: Traders Watch Trendline (Chart)
- During the trading session on Friday, we have seen the euro drift a little bit lower during the trading session, forming what could be thought of as a potential“double top.” That being said, I also have a trendline on the chart that I'm watching, so I'm not necessarily interested in shorting until we break not only that, but a few other levels underneath.
One thing that you need to keep in mind for this market is that both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are in the spotlight. After all, the ECB this week suggested that they might be in a bit of a holding pattern, and the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates next week. In other words, this is a situation where both banks are just essentially stuck with what they are going to be doing. This does lead to a sideways market from everything I see, but I do have a couple of levels that I'll be watching to determine where and in which direction I will be trading next.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI see a big uptrend line that we are a few days away from challenging, so all be watching that, and then we have an area that I think is a“zone of support” between the 1.16 level and the 1.15 level. It's also worth noting that the 50 Day EMA sits in that same region as well, so it should hold up quite nicely as support. If it does not, I will start aggressively shorting this pair. If we break above the 1.18 level, then it opens up a move to the 1.20 level like as stated previously.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment