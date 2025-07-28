BEE Launches ADEETIE Scheme In Andhra Pradesh To Promote Energy-Efficient Technologies In Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Power's Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has officially launched the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries and Establishments (ADEETIE) scheme in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient technologies in the state's industrial sector.

According to a press release issued by BEE Media Advisor (South India), A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, the initial beneficiaries of the scheme include Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the fisheries sector in West Godavari district and refractory glass manufacturing units in West and East Godavari districts.

BEE Director-General Akash Tripathi has urged all state governments to expedite the rollout of the ADEETIE scheme, which carries a total central allocation of Rs 1,000 crore.

Of the total, Rs 875 crore is earmarked for interest subvention to facilitate access to concessional finance for energy-efficient upgrades, while Rs 50 crore is allocated for capacity-building and implementation support.

The Ministry of Power has acknowledged the active participation of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in taking early steps to implement the scheme.

ADEETIE is designed to support MSMEs-considered the backbone of India's economy-in adopting cutting-edge energy-efficient technologies that reduce operational costs, improve productivity, and enhance competitiveness.

The scheme offers end-to-end assistance, from conducting investment-grade energy audits and preparing detailed project reports (DPRs), to facilitating finance and ensuring third-party monitoring and verification of energy savings.

Officials estimate that the ADEETIE scheme will help leverage total investments exceeding Rs 9,000 crore across participating states.

The initiative is also expected to generate measurable energy savings while supporting sustainable growth and innovation in the MSME sector.

(KNN Bureau)