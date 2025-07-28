CIVIC NAMED AD AGE's EXPERIENTIAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Back-to-Back Win Cements CIVIC as the Industry Leader in Experience-Led Brand Building

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Ad Age has named CIVIC Experiential Agency of the Year in its prestigious Small Agency Awards. The agency took home top honors for its continued excellence in turning brand actions into cultural moments. The repeat win highlights CIVIC's leadership in experience-led marketing and its ability to help brands build lasting connections with the communities they serve.

"We spend our days helping brands create moments people remember-this is one of ours," said Nate Schreiber, Co-CEO at CIVIC. "Going back-to-back is particularly meaningful because it speaks to the depth of our partnership with amazing clients that share a vision to truly build relationships with their stakeholders, and it's wonderful recognition of our team that shows up daily with heart, hustle, and serious talent. We're proud to be recognized by Ad Age and among this community of boundary-pushing agencies, and even more excited for where we're going next."

The Ad Age Small Agency Awards honor independent agencies that stand out across three key measures: exceptional creative work, strong business performance, and a meaningful internal culture.

CIVIC's year was defined by high-impact programs across culture, entertainment, and sports. The reopening of Ford's Michigan Central was the No. 1 branded entertainment program on NBC, and honors include the Clio Music Awards, D&AD, PRWeek Purpose Awards, REGGIE Awards, and Webby Awards. More importantly, it delivered business impact, driving direct vehicle sales, mostly new-to-Ford buyers, attracting $1B+ in venture investment, added 1000s of local jobs, and doubled revenue for small businesses in the neighborhood.

"Over 90% of people are more likely to buy after a brand experience. That's not hype, it's a business strategy," said Renee Austin, Head of Growth at CIVIC. "The C-suite is responding by investing in ideas that create lasting behavioral shifts, because a great experience doesn't just win attention, it builds trust, drives participation, and increases brand connection and community. Every brand needs that."

The agency also brought the culture-shaping power of entertainment to life, from a 25th anniversary dinner for The Sopranos, complete with Tony's actual Escalade parked (illegally) outside, to buzz-worthy fan experiences like Peacock's Traitors Castle and SNL 50, and ION's Fan ConnectION with stars like Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe. For Audible, CIVIC created talent-forward and hospitality-driven experiences at Sundance – named one of the festival's top activations by Adweek and BizBash – and partnered with CultureCon and Higher Ground to launch The Wonder of Stevie, an Audible Original celebrating Stevie Wonder's legacy, with performances by Janelle Monáe, Questlove, and DJ Spinna, and a surprise appearance by Michelle Obama. Verizon's Business Innovation Sessions, developed and produced by CIVIC, also earned industry recognition, winning Silver for Multi-Year Impact and Bronze for Event Marketing at the ANA B2 Awards.

"Many people are seeking out opportunities for belonging and participation," said Stuart Ruderfer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at CIVIC. "Brands that authentically bring people together in meaningful ways and build community have a powerful opportunity to strengthen reputation, drive growth and deepen loyalty.

CIVIC also works directly with leagues, sponsors, and media companies to help brands engage fans around tentpole moments, from the NBA Finals and the Olympics to the NWSL and NYC Marathon. The agency is now PR Agency of Record for Major League Soccer, supporting its 30th anniversary and the ramp-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It also played a key role in Peacock's Olympic coverage, helping drive buzz and storytelling throughout the Games.

To meet rising demand, CIVIC has added sports-savvy talent across creative, strategy, and production, and expanded its offerings to help brands tap into the unique sense of connection and shared identity that sports create.

CIVIC's model is rooted in community, driven by storytelling, and built to last. And as this second win makes clear, it's working.

Read the feature on Ad Age .

