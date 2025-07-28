Injured On A Cruise? Law Offices Of Jason Turchin Handles Cruise Passenger Injury Claims Nationwide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin , a national personal injury firm with extensive experience in maritime law, is helping passengers injured aboard cruise ships file legal claims for compensation. Whether the injury occurred on Carnival, Royal Caribbean , Norwegian (NCL), Disney Cruise Line, or Celebrity , passengers may have a right to recover damages.
"Cruise vacations are supposed to be relaxing, but when injuries happen at sea, the legal process can be anything but," says Jason Turchin, Esq. , who has handled hundreds of cruise passenger injury claims . "We hope level the playing field against major cruise lines and fight for the compensation our clients deserve."
Common Types of Cruise Ship Injuries
Cruise ship passengers may be injured due to:
-
Slip and falls on wet decks, buffet areas, or poolside
Shore excursion accidents involving third-party vendors
Medical negligence by shipboard doctors or medical staff
Assaults by crew members or other passengers
Falling objects , unsafe railings, or elevator malfunctions
Cruise Lines Have Strict Deadlines
Many cruise line ticket contracts require passengers to file a claim within one year of the injury and often in a specific court, such as federal court in Miami, Florida .
"These legal time limits are buried in the fine print, and missing them can result in your case being dismissed," warns Turchin. "If you've been hurt, don't wait-talk to a cruise injury lawyer right away."
What to Do After a Cruise Ship InjuryReport the injury to ship staff and request a copy of the incident report Take photos of the scene and your injuries Get medical care onboard and after disembarkation Keep all documents, tickets, and receipts Contact an experienced cruise injury attorney
Contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin
If you were injured on a cruise ship, call (800) 337-7755 or visit for a free consultation . We can file a Carnival Cruise passenger injury claim , Royal Caribbean accident claim , NCL injury case and more.
About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin
The firm has handled cruise ship injury cases nationwide and has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone for its work on behalf of injury victims.
Legal Disclaimer:
