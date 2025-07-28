Karan Aujla's New Album 'P-Pop Culture' Announced First Single 'MF Ghabru' Out On Aug 1St

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla has announced his new album "P-Pop Culture", which is expected to reach the music lovers on August 22.

Addressing a packed show in Montreal, Aujla officially announced his upcoming album, "P-Pop Culture" in true Aujla fashion, with a custom statue of his face, a bold“P-Pop Culture” necklace, and a signature ring accessory.

"Punjabi Pop Culture runs through the blood,” Aujla said to the crowd.

The first single from the album, titled“MF Gabhru!,” is expected to drop on August 1st.

The recently released teaser of "P-Pop Culture" has already received an overwhelming response from the netizens, who are terming it to be a 'banger".

One of the Instagram users penned in the comment section, "The Goat The God of Punjabi music is hereeeee."

Another one wrote, "Culture up kar dena sada iss album ne."

The third comment read, "Let's gooo... the biggest album about to drop."

One of the cybercitizens shared, "Tsunami Is Coming On 22 August P-POP P-POP P-POP."

Another comment went like this, "Let's go my bro...it's about time !"

From the initial response, "P-Pop Culture" seems to be a rage amongst music lovers.

For the unaware, Aujla began his career as a songwriter for Jassi Gill's song "Range" from his album "Replay".

After this, he went on to provide lyrics for a couple of songs by Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat.

In 2016, Aujla made his debut as a lead with the track "Property of Punjab".

Later on, he went on to deliver several hits with "Making Memories", "Street Dreams" (with Divine), "Way Ahead", "Unity", "Alcohol 2", "Lafaafe", and the two-part EPs "Four You" and "Four Me".

However, Aujla reached a new height of fame with his song "Tauba Tauba, taken to a whole new level by a viral dance by actor Vicky Kaushal.