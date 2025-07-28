Booking Holdings To Make Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Press Release Available On Company's Investor Relations Website On July 29

NORWALK, Conn., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2025 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on July 29 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: .

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on July 29 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results. The event will be webcast at and audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings and follow us on X @BookingHoldings .

