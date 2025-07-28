Booking Holdings To Make Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Press Release Available On Company's Investor Relations Website On July 29
NORWALK, Conn., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2025 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on July 29 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: .
Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on July 29 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results. The event will be webcast at and audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.
Source: Booking Holdings
#BKNG_Earnings
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings and follow us on X @BookingHoldings .
