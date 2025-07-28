403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's 35Th Humanitarian Aid Aircraft Arrives In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, July 28 (KUNA) --The 35th Kuwaiti airlift plane arrived at Port Sudan Airport on Monday, carrying humanitarian aid to support those affected by war, flooding, and seasonal rains across Sudanese regions in crisis.
The shipment included essential relief materials such as wheat, flour, 200 tents, blankets, pillows, and 20 motorcycles, all provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to address urgent humanitarian needs.
In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait's Ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafiri said that the plane carried 40 tons of aid, affirming Kuwait's firm commitment to alleviating suffering in Sudan.
He emphasized that this humanitarian effort reflects Kuwait's continuous support for the Sudanese people, driven by longstanding ties and solidarity in difficult times.
Al-Dhafiri noted that the aid air bridge was launched under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, reflecting the unity of the Kuwaiti people with Sudan.
He added that, in addition to aircraft, the initiative included three fully loaded ships carrying thousands of tons of relief goods, vital medications, and large-scale projects that have benefited millions across Sudan.
The ambassador praised KRCS for its fieldwork, including direct aid projects involving water pumps, boats, clean drinking water systems, and disease prevention initiatives across affected areas. (end)
mam
The shipment included essential relief materials such as wheat, flour, 200 tents, blankets, pillows, and 20 motorcycles, all provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to address urgent humanitarian needs.
In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait's Ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafiri said that the plane carried 40 tons of aid, affirming Kuwait's firm commitment to alleviating suffering in Sudan.
He emphasized that this humanitarian effort reflects Kuwait's continuous support for the Sudanese people, driven by longstanding ties and solidarity in difficult times.
Al-Dhafiri noted that the aid air bridge was launched under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, reflecting the unity of the Kuwaiti people with Sudan.
He added that, in addition to aircraft, the initiative included three fully loaded ships carrying thousands of tons of relief goods, vital medications, and large-scale projects that have benefited millions across Sudan.
The ambassador praised KRCS for its fieldwork, including direct aid projects involving water pumps, boats, clean drinking water systems, and disease prevention initiatives across affected areas. (end)
mam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment