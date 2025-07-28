Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's 35Th Humanitarian Aid Aircraft Arrives In Sudan

2025-07-28 10:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, July 28 (KUNA) --The 35th Kuwaiti airlift plane arrived at Port Sudan Airport on Monday, carrying humanitarian aid to support those affected by war, flooding, and seasonal rains across Sudanese regions in crisis.
The shipment included essential relief materials such as wheat, flour, 200 tents, blankets, pillows, and 20 motorcycles, all provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to address urgent humanitarian needs.
In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait's Ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafiri said that the plane carried 40 tons of aid, affirming Kuwait's firm commitment to alleviating suffering in Sudan.
He emphasized that this humanitarian effort reflects Kuwait's continuous support for the Sudanese people, driven by longstanding ties and solidarity in difficult times.
Al-Dhafiri noted that the aid air bridge was launched under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, reflecting the unity of the Kuwaiti people with Sudan.
He added that, in addition to aircraft, the initiative included three fully loaded ships carrying thousands of tons of relief goods, vital medications, and large-scale projects that have benefited millions across Sudan.
The ambassador praised KRCS for its fieldwork, including direct aid projects involving water pumps, boats, clean drinking water systems, and disease prevention initiatives across affected areas. (end)
