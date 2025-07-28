Trinamool Congress MP Asks Why Ceasefire Was Declared When India Was On Verge Of Occupying Pok

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 28 (IANS) Four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee, on Monday, asked the Centre that why the Indian government declared a ceasefire against Pakistan with respect to Operation Sindoor at a crucial moment when the Indian armed forces were on the verge of occupying the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Is it ever possible in a cricket match that the team declares the innings when a batsman is just about to score a century. But this was exactly done by declaring a ceasefire against Pakistan while the Indian nation was eagerly waiting to see that Pakistan is paid back for the ghastly killing of 26 tourists just by four terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April this year, and when Indian armed forces were on the verge of occupying PoK. So we still think that the ceasefire was a strategically wrong decision," Banerjee said while participating in a debate on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the Parliament during the Monsoon session of the House.

He also added that the worst insult from the countrymen was that the announcement of ceasefire was conveyed to the people of the country not by the Indian government but by a social media post from the US President Donald Trump.

"Now my question is why the Indian government had to succumb to the US pressure and declare the ceasefire. Even though we were in opposition, our entire support was towards the Indian government on this escalating tension with Pakistan. But you ultimately succumbed to the US pressure," Banerjee said.

He also added that his only wish is that the Indian government occupy PoK, the land of India, which Pakistan had illegally occupied for years.

Earlier in the initial part of the speech, thr Trinamool Congress MP described the horrific killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam by just four terrorists in April as a result of utter intelligence and security failure.

"These four terrorists entered India and, after completing the killing, they walked away to Pakistan. What was the Border Security Force doing? What was the Intelligence Bureau doing? What was the Union Home Ministry doing?" Banerjee asked.

He also claimed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always eager to take credit for any success, he was never ready to take responsibility for his failures.