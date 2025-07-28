Trinamool Congress MP Asks Why Ceasefire Was Declared When India Was On Verge Of Occupying Pok
"Is it ever possible in a cricket match that the team declares the innings when a batsman is just about to score a century. But this was exactly done by declaring a ceasefire against Pakistan while the Indian nation was eagerly waiting to see that Pakistan is paid back for the ghastly killing of 26 tourists just by four terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April this year, and when Indian armed forces were on the verge of occupying PoK. So we still think that the ceasefire was a strategically wrong decision," Banerjee said while participating in a debate on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the Parliament during the Monsoon session of the House.
He also added that the worst insult from the countrymen was that the announcement of ceasefire was conveyed to the people of the country not by the Indian government but by a social media post from the US President Donald Trump.
"Now my question is why the Indian government had to succumb to the US pressure and declare the ceasefire. Even though we were in opposition, our entire support was towards the Indian government on this escalating tension with Pakistan. But you ultimately succumbed to the US pressure," Banerjee said.
He also added that his only wish is that the Indian government occupy PoK, the land of India, which Pakistan had illegally occupied for years.
Earlier in the initial part of the speech, thr Trinamool Congress MP described the horrific killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam by just four terrorists in April as a result of utter intelligence and security failure.
"These four terrorists entered India and, after completing the killing, they walked away to Pakistan. What was the Border Security Force doing? What was the Intelligence Bureau doing? What was the Union Home Ministry doing?" Banerjee asked.
He also claimed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always eager to take credit for any success, he was never ready to take responsibility for his failures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment