403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MSF Criticizes Abduction of Health Worker in Sudan
(MENAFN) a prominent international humanitarian medical organization, has vehemently denounced the kidnapping of a Ministry of Health employee from one of its ambulances in South Sudan's Morobo County.
The organization stated that the incident, which involved the abduction of the staff member on July 25 and her release the next day, underscores the increasing threats facing healthcare professionals across the nation.
"This incident is not just an attack on one individual; it is a direct assault on the healthcare system meant to serve the most vulnerable in our communities," emphasized Ferdinand Atte, MSF’s head of mission in South Sudan, in an official declaration released from Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Sunday.
The group explained that the abducted staff member had been assisting patients who had been referred to Yei for specialized treatment and were being taken back to Morobo after being discharged.
As outlined by MSF, armed men stopped the ambulance during transit, compelled the health worker to exit the vehicle, and took her away, while allowing the MSF driver, other personnel, and patients to proceed safely.
"This is already the fourth serious security incident affecting MSF in just seven months, putting both our staff and the patients who rely on us at risk," the charity stated, cautioning that such violence seriously jeopardizes access to essential healthcare for at-risk populations who are dependent on these life-saving services.
The organization stated that the incident, which involved the abduction of the staff member on July 25 and her release the next day, underscores the increasing threats facing healthcare professionals across the nation.
"This incident is not just an attack on one individual; it is a direct assault on the healthcare system meant to serve the most vulnerable in our communities," emphasized Ferdinand Atte, MSF’s head of mission in South Sudan, in an official declaration released from Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Sunday.
The group explained that the abducted staff member had been assisting patients who had been referred to Yei for specialized treatment and were being taken back to Morobo after being discharged.
As outlined by MSF, armed men stopped the ambulance during transit, compelled the health worker to exit the vehicle, and took her away, while allowing the MSF driver, other personnel, and patients to proceed safely.
"This is already the fourth serious security incident affecting MSF in just seven months, putting both our staff and the patients who rely on us at risk," the charity stated, cautioning that such violence seriously jeopardizes access to essential healthcare for at-risk populations who are dependent on these life-saving services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment