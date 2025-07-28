Samsung And Tesla Collaboration To Benefit Graphjet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or“the Company”) announced today that it stands to benefit from the expansion in the semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, where many chip manufacturers have invested, especially in the production of AI Chips.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, made an announcement today that Tesla has signed a $16.5 billion chipmaking agreement with Samsung which will last until 2033 where Samsung's fabrication plant in Texas will be dedicated to making the next-generation AI6 inference chips, which is designed for humanoid robots, self-driving cars and AI data centers.

With the surging demand for specialized chips, especially AI chips, many manufacturers have been expanding their production capacity, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has announced its intention to invest in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the United States by an additional $100 billion and Nvidia building supercomputers manufacturing plants in Texas.

“As a producer of graphite and graphene, Graphjet stands to benefit from the expansion of the AI chip production as graphite and graphene plays a crucial role in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly in processes requiring high temperature and precise control. The current growth in semiconductor industry in the United States is timely for our planned expansion to build a production plant in Nevada. We have started to generate revenue and have been gaining increasing interest in our product, with growing number of visits by corporate representatives and directors of multinational clients, requests for samples, and more qualification process. The growth in the semiconductor industry will accelerate the growth of our company.” says Chris Lai, CEO of Graphjet.

About Graphjet Technology

Graphjet Technology (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world's first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet's sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit .

