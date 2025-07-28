403
DSS Launches First-Ever Summer Edition of Citywide ‘10 Dirham Dish’ Offers All August, Starting This Weekend
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 July 2025: A delicious new chapter in Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 begins this August with the launch of DSS 10 Dirham Dish, the first-ever summer edition specially created to celebrate the city’s diverse culinary scene while delivering unbeatable value. Taking place from 1 to 31 August, the month-long DSS-exclusive activation features more than 190 unique restaurants spanning over 700 participating outlets across the city’s malls and dining hotspots, promising a summer well spent for everyone with value-packed opportunities to savour, share, and discover something new every day. No bookings or vouchers are required, simply visit any participating outlet and ask for the AED 10 dish.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as part of the DSS programme of thousands of offers and things to do all summer, the DSS 10 Dirham Dish offers run across two major DSS retail seasons: the final week of the Great Dubai Summer Sale until 10 August and the Back to School season from 11 to 31 August. With casual eateries, food courts, cafés, and well-loved chains all taking part, the city-wide line-up promises something for everyone, whether a curious foodie or simply looking for a great deal.
Pan-Asian options include the Bang Bang Cauliflower Bao at The Noodle House, Chicken Ramen at Yum Noodle Bar, and Chow Mein Noodles at San Wan Noodles. Each offers a quick and flavourful option for lunch, dinner, or a mid-shopping refuel.
Burger and sandwich lovers are well catered for this August, with the New York Flat-Top Hot Dog at Shake Shack, the Mini Maverick at Big Smoke Burger, a tender Brisket Sandwich from Bla Bla Beach Café, and the classic Cheddar & Pret Pickle Sandwich with an americano at Pret A Manger all joining the line-up.
Street food highlights from across the region include Samosa Chaat from Samboosa Factory, Katsu Chicken Slider at Revelry, Chicken Kathi Roll at Mumbai Express, and Chicken Shawarma at Feka, Dubai’s first Iraqi food truck.
Those looking to cool off can stop by Gelato Divino for its signature Classico Cup, enjoy a refreshing frozen yoghurt at Yoghurtland, or try the creamy Mango Bingsoo or Matcha Bingsoo at Seoul Street Café. Over at Haagen-Dazs, diners can opt for a scoop of ice cream served with a coffee, the perfect midday pick-me-up, all for AED 10.
With more than 190 unique restaurants spanning over 700 participating outlets across the city’s malls and dining hotspots, there’s something new to discover every day of the month.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
