Goto Foods® Fuels Global Growth: Unveils Moe's Casa Mexicanatm And Signs Landmark 45-Unit Deal In India

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Moe's Casa Mexicana is the global evolution of the beloved Moe's Southwest Grill brand, created to meet the rising demand for fast casual Mexican cuisine in international markets. Built from the ground up using insights from more than 2,000 consumers across six countries, the concept blends craveable, bold Mexican flavors with locally relevant menu adaptations and flexible real estate formats optimized for growth in emerging global markets.

The launch comes at a time of heightened global interest in Mexican cuisine, with the category expected to grow by $114 billion by 2026. Moe's Casa Mexicana is uniquely positioned to capture this momentum with a scalable, insight-led model using existing strong brand equity.

"Launching Moe's Casa Mexicana marks a defining moment for GoTo Foods as we expand another iconic brand onto the global stage," said Jim Holthouser, Chief Executive Officer of GoTo Foods. "Our platform company model has already powered successful international growth for brands like Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's, and now we're applying that same proven approach to Moe's Southwest Grill. With the right balance of global strategy and local market flexibility, we're delivering consistency, innovation and operational excellence across continents."

Moe's Casa Mexicana: A Purpose-Built Global Concept



Strategic Brand Extension : The new name and store design were developed based on direct input from 2,000 global consumers. Research revealed a strong demand for fast casual Mexican cuisine over fusion offerings, guiding the shift to the more Mexican-forward offering, central to Moe's Casa Mexicana identity.

Globally Informed Menu: Anchored in guest favorite menu platforms like tacos, burritos and nachos, the menu also features localized adaptations with proteins and other toppings and scalable spice levels in India, all structured around simplified customization and curated builds.

Flexible Store Formats: Tailored for scalability, Moe's Casa Mexicana offers full-scale, in-line, dine-in and kiosk formats. The smaller footprints and dedicated international supply chain support make the concept ideal for high-density urban areas and developing markets alike. Landmark India Deal: India will be the first market to welcome Moe's Casa Mexicana, with the first location opening this year under a multi-unit agreement with experienced operators Unify Foodworks. The franchisees signed an agreement to develop 45 locations by 2033, showcasing the brand's operational and investment appeal.

Global Growth Backed by Platform Company Strength

GoTo Foods is advancing international development as a powerful growth engine within its platform company model, one that has supported the successful global expansion of multiple brands. By leveraging enterprise capabilities such as technology, digital innovation, supply chain, marketing, loyalty and development, GoTo Foods reduces complexity, accelerates speed to market and enables franchisees to scale confidently across diverse global markets.

"Moe's Casa Mexicana represents the next evolution of the international strategy at GoTo Foods, where data-driven consumer insights meet operational precision," said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at GoTo Foods . "By blending globally relevant flavors with locally adaptable formats, we're delivering a concept that's culturally relevant and built for long-term success in the high-growth Mexican fast casual market."

A Platform Company Built for Global Scale



Centralized Tools, Local Empowerment: GoTo Foods' enterprise infrastructure allows brands to share best-in-class capabilities for global expansion while adapting to regional tastes, dining behaviors and consumer preferences.

Franchise-First Model: Moe's Casa Mexicana was designed to meet the needs of international operators, with a flexible investment profile, diverse format options and streamlined back-of-house systems. Momentum Across Markets: GoTo Foods currently operates in 65+ countries and territories, with more than 2,000 international commitments in the pipeline as of May 26, 2025. The company is actively targeting expansion in high-potential markets including the UK, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based platform company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of June 30, 2025, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 6,900 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and over 65 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience for the second consecutive year.

